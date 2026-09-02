KOJC’s Kingdome opens with 80K visitors, guests

MORE than 80,000 people gathered at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City on Tuesday, September 1, 2026 for the inauguration and grand opening of the Kingdome, with police declaring the event peaceful and orderly.

The Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) said the security operation covering the opening at the KOJC compound in Sasa involved 118 police personnel, alongside 1,330 personnel from other agencies and units.

The estimated crowd reached 50,000 at 6 p.m., increased to 75,000 at 7 p.m., and reached around 80,000 by 8 p.m. The same estimate was recorded at 9 p.m., before the crowd dropped to about 2,000 by 10 p.m.

The security operation started at 1 p.m. and concluded at 9:25 p.m., according to the police monitoring report, which classified the overall situation as “Peaceful and Normal.”

The massive turnout came as the KOJC formally opened the Kingdome, a 75,000-seat indoor venue that took about 14 years to complete following its groundbreaking in September 2012. News reports said that the project cost about ₱13 billion.

The opening was scheduled at 5 p.m. at the KOJC compound along the Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway in Sasa.

Traffic and security preparations

Authorities had earlier prepared for a large influx of visitors but maintained that major roads around the venue would remain open.

Leonardo Pamplona, head of the Traffic Enforcement and Street Management Division of the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing on August 26 that there would be no road closures or rerouting along C.P. Garcia Highway, or Diversion Road, during the opening.

“There will be no closure of roads; there will be no rerouting—the road is as-is and will be used by motorists,” Pamplona said, according to reports.

The CTTMO deployed 60 traffic enforcers in shifts to manage vehicular and pedestrian movement. A designated drop-off area was also established in front of the KOJC compound to help prevent congestion near the Davao International Airport exit.

KOJC administrators were also reported to have arrangements for vehicles inside the compound and additional parking areas at nearby properties, including Sun City and the Lyceum of the Philippines University Davao, to accommodate vehicles that could not enter the compound.

The Davao City Police Office likewise conducted a command conference on August 31 to finalize personnel deployment, police visibility, traffic assistance and security coverage for the event.

About the Kingdome

The Kingdome is a major infrastructure project of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, founded by Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy. It is located along the Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway beside the Davao International Airport complex.

The project broke ground on September 3, 2012. Earlier reports identified it as a planned 75,000-seat facility, a capacity that would put it ahead of the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, which has a listed capacity of about 55,000 for major configurations.

The venue was initially conceived primarily as a large worship and gathering facility for KOJC. Over the years, plans for the structure also included multipurpose functions such as concerts, sporting events, conventions, and other large-scale gatherings.

KOJC describes the facility as the “world’s largest indoor cathedral,” while reports on the project have commonly referred to it as a 75,000-seat indoor arena or venue.

The Kingdome forms part of the broader Kingdom Global City, a mixed-use development associated with a Tourism Enterprise Zone designation. Earlier descriptions of the development included commercial establishments, hospitality facilities, a museum, a water park, and other tourism-related components.

The venue's location beside the city's main international gateway also gives it a prominent physical presence in Davao, with the structure visible from areas around the airport. DEF