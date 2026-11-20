KOMIKET continues its commitment to championing Filipino comics and independent creators with the Komiket Komiks Magazine Launch at Fully Booked Bonifacio High Street on November 21. The event aims to encourage new comics readers to start reading Filipino komiks through its affordable quarterly magazine.

With four issues released, alongside its special Komiket Pride and Komiket Horror editions, Komiket Komiks showcases several award-winning and fan favorite creators in the country, such as Pol Medina Jr. (Pugad Baboy), Berlin Manalaysay (Combatron), Dr. Carlo Jose San Juan (Callous), National Book Award Winners RH Quilantang (Alitaptap ng Pulang Buhangin) and Ren2x Galeno (Sa Wala), Tori Tadiar (Ilustra, Sagala, and Twinkle Twinkle), are a few of the talented list.

The program bring readers closer to the artists and stories featured in the magazine through live readings, talks, book signings, and creative activities. Tobie Abad will hold a supernatural reading and talk, Berlin Manalaysay and Dr. Tonicci Paulino for The Art of Combatron talk and activity, Ardie Aquino and Dione Kong for Ang Haring Palaka comics reading, Patti Ramos for a drawing workshop, Cy Vendivil and Macoy Tang for Just Keep Dying comics reading, Carlo Jose San Juan for an Immortal Wings talk and Callous: Hearts Afire reading, Randy Valiente for a talk on Francisco V. Coching: Dean of Filipino Illustrations, and Paolo Herras and Ardie Aquino for an Adventures of Komet comics reading.

Admission is free. Readers are invited to discover local comics, meet their creators, and support Filipino storytelling, and win some exclusive freebies and prizes. PR