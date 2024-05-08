Konsulta package worth P8K for heat stroke patients

PhilHealth-Davao said that patients who experience heat stroke and exhaustion can now avail of a consultation package worth P8,000.

Kleah Gayle D. Guevara, public relations officer at the public affairs unit of Philheath-Davao, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, May 7, 2024, at SM Ecoland that if someone needs to be rushed or admitted to a hospital due to heat stroke or exhaustion, Philheath will cover their expenses.

"We have a package rate of P8,450 for those admitted for heat stroke and, of course, covered rin sa ating [in our] Konsulta package. If you are feeling the symptoms and signs of heat stroke, then we really advise and recommend na magpa [to get] check-up po tayo andiyan naman po ang PhilHealth Konsulta package na another program ng (the PhilHealth Konsulta package which is another program of] PhilHealth),” she said.

Guevara clarified that they have varied package rates, and the P8,450 is for people admitted or hospitalized because of heat stroke or exhaustion.

However, Guevara stressed that prevention is still better than cure thus, people must avoid staying outdoors for too long, especially during extreme temperatures. She added that if they are already experiencing the symptoms of heat stroke they must immediately go to the nearest hospital to get checked.

“At the onset of the symptoms or is feeling unwell na kaya naman ipa-checkup, doon po papasok ang Konsulta package or yung coverage ni PhilHealth for Konsulta. Ang miyembro po o isang pasyente ay pupunta sa isang accredited Konsulta package provider kung saan siya ay naka-register para magpacheck-up,” she said.

(At the onset of the symptoms or when they are feeling unwell and want to get checked at a hospital, this is where the Konsulta package comes in, or the coverage of PhilHealth for the Konsulta package comes in. The patient or the member will go to the accredited Konsulta package provider where they are registered so they can get checked).

Dr. Giannelli Kristine Remocaldo, the medical evaluator under the benefits administration section of PhilHealth, expressed that under the Konsulta package, there is a specific amount for specific diagnoses.

“Like sa heat stroke, P8,450 that is for our inpatient benefit package for Konsulta package kasi it’s [because it’s] different, we have a different mechanism for this capitalization based,” he said.

Remocaldo added that every Konsulta package is a capitalization case wherein, whether the services were acquired or not, the provider is given an amount per capita or per person per year. She said that the capitalization is P500 per person per year for government agencies, while for private hospitals, it's P750 per person. She said that by July or June 2024, they are expecting the Konsulta package to increase to P1,750 for both public and private healthcare providers. RGP