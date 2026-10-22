Koro sa Pasko Fiesta guidelines, mechanics out

AIMED at filling the air with heartwarming Christmas carols and joyful songs for the holiday season, the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) is calling on Davao City-based choral groups to share their talent and bring Christmas joy to Dabawenyos during the Koro sa Pasko Fiesta.

Koro sa Pasko Fiesta is one of the official Pasko Fiesta events that is open to choral groups in Davao City. It has four categories – Senior Citizens Category, School-based Elementary Category, School-Based High School Category for both Junior and Senior High, and the Open Category for college, community-based, and professional groups.

Each group must have 18-25 members, excluding the conductor and the instrumentalists. Instrumentalists must not be more than five persons.

To join the Senior Citizen category, interested choirs must fill out the entry form with a list of members bearing their residency as attested by the Barangay Captain, and a photocopy of the representative’s ID (front and back) with three specimen signatures and TIN must be submitted.

For the School-Based Elementary and High School, choirs must fill out the entry form with a list of members who are currently enrolled in the respective schools during the competition, signed by their Principal or Dean. A photocopy of the representative’s ID (front and back) with three specimen signatures and TIN must also be submitted.

For the Open Category, college groups must fill out the entry form with a list of members who are currently enrolled in the respective schools during the competition, signed by their Principal or Dean. Community-based and professional groups are required to fill out the entry form with a list of members bearing their residency as attested by the Barangay Captain. They must also submit a photocopy of the representative’s ID (front and back) with three specimen signatures and TIN.

Entry forms can be accessed through https://tinyurl.com/Koro-sa-Pasko-2026, or at the CTOO’s office located at the 4th floor of the Davao City Tourism, Investment and Promotions Building, Palma Gil St., Davao City. The deadline for submissions is on November 6, 2026.

Interested choral groups may also view the complete guidelines and mechanics at the official Facebook Page of Pasko Fiesta sa Davao or through this link: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19kmn3rKMf/. CIO