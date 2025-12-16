Koro sa Pasko winners bared

CHRISTMAS melodies filled the air at Rizal Park in Davao City as various chorale groups from the city serenaded Dabawenyos during the Koro sa Pasko Grand Finals on December 6, 2025.

Koro sa Pasko is one of the official events of the Pasko Fiesta 2025, where city-based chorale groups compete in four categories: senior citizen, school-based elementary, school-based high school, and open.

The Bambu Seniors Chorale bagged first place in the Senior Citizen Category, while the Senior Citizen Cabantian Chorus and Sto. Niño Chorale Group bagged the second and third prizes, respectively.

The little voices of Maa Central Children’s Chorus took the first prize in the school-based elementary category, followed by the DCSS Choristers in second, and the Cabantian Children’s Choir in third.

The Denian’s Voice Ensemble took top place in the school-based high school category, followed by the Kaduyog Youth Choir in second and the Harmonia Bangoy SPA Choir in third.

For the Open Category, the Mindanao Chorale Ensemble won first place, followed by the University of the Immaculate Conception Chorale in second, and the Koro Dabawenyo in third.

The winners in the Senior Citizens, School-Based Elementary, and School-Based High School categories received a cash award amounting to P50,000 and a plaque, while the second and third place winners received P35,000 and a plaque, and P25,000 and a plaque, respectively.

Three consolation winners for the School-based High School category also received P20,000 each.

Meanwhile, winners for the Open Category received P75,000 in cash and a plaque for the first place, P50,000 and a plaque for the second, and P35,000 and a plaque for the third place. CIO