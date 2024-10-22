‘Kristine’s’ trough brings scattered rain, thunderstorms in Davao

FOLLOWING the ongoing trough brought by the Tropical Depression (TD) “Kristine” (International name: Trami), several areas in the Davao Region, particularly the Davao del Sur and Davao Oriental will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to the 24-hour weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced on October 22 valid until October 23, 2024, “possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains, moderate to strong winds coming from Southwest will prevail and coastal waters will be moderate to rough, 2.1 to 3.7 meters wave height”.

Currently, TD Kristine, the Philippines’ 11th tropical cyclone for this year, has affected nearly the entire Luzon and Visayas, as well as parts of Mindanao. It is heading to Luzon where it could make landfall either in Isabela or Aurora on Wednesday evening, October 23, or early morning of Thursday, October 24, and is forecasted to cross the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon and emerge over the waters west of Ilocos Region on the same day.

“Kristine is forecast to gradually intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall. Slight weakening will occur while crossing Northern Luzon. Over the West Philippine Sea, Kristine may reach typhoon category before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility region on Friday (25 October),” Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, the rapid intensification of the storm resulted in Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.1 being hoisted to some parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

In the Visayas, Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, and Southern Leyte, while in Mindanao, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte including Siargao - Bucas Grande Group are covered in areas warned for Signal No. 1

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals No 2 is raised in all areas within Catanduanes.

On Tuesday, October 22, the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) urged the public, especially fisherfolks to be extra vigilant in monitoring the prevailing weather disturbance posed by worsening sea conditions caused by TD Kristine which entered the PAR on Monday, October 21.

“In this connection, all ships/ watercrafts and fisher folks, particularly in the Coastal Municipalities/City in Davao del Sur are advised to take precautionary measures, listen and monitor the weather updates before venturing at sea to avoid any maritime incident, and for the safety of everybody,” the Sea Travel Advisory No. 1, signed by Lieutenant Commander Tristan Jener Erediano, stated.

In meteorology, a trough is an extension of a tropical depression’s wind which brings rain showers.