KTV bar to conduct random room checks amid viral indecent video

In a statement, Station 8 KTV-Panabo said that while they are aware of the circulating video online, they do not tolerate such acts.

"At Station 8 KTV, we strive to create a fun, welcoming, and respectful environment for everyone," the statement reads, adding that they are already conducting an investigation.

The KTV bar also said that any "disruptive or harmful behavior" will not be tolerated.

“Any individuals who engage in harmful or malicious behavior will be asked to leave and banned from future visits,” they added.

SunStar Davao tried to reach out to authorities regarding the matter, but they have yet to respond to our message.

The lewd video circulated online this week. The identity of the couple remains unknown as of writing.

The recent incident comes after a month where another viral video involved an alleged minor woman flashing her private parts while dancing on stage during an event in Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental. RGL