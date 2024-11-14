‘Kuan On One’ S1 hits over 15M views, renews for 2nd season

ABS-CBN’s trending Bisaya talk show “Kuan On One,” hosted by Kuantie Melai Cantiveros, gained over 15 million views in its first season and announced its second season streaming on ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel and iWantTFC starting November 12 (Tuesday).

During the Season 2 announcement, Melai expressed her excitement about bringing more laughter and lessons to both Bisaya and non-Bisaya viewers.

"Gusto kong ma-pickup ng viewers yung mga individuality ng in-interview na mga Bisaya celebrities and influencers. Na kapag na-touch mo kung saan sila nanggaling, makikita mo na normal lang silang tao, sobrang humble nila, at deserve talaga nila na maging idol natin," she said.

Grateful for all the positive feedback she received as a solo host, Melai will treat viewers again with candid conversations with personalities from the showbiz and music industry as well as from the drag, social media, and sports communities. Among the expected guests for "Kuan on One" are JK Labajo, Kyle Echarri, PBB Gen 11 housemates Jas and Binsoy, Sylvia Sanchez, Davao Conyo, Morissette, Chito Samontina, Khianna & Hana Beshie, Sisi Rondina, and many more.

Don't miss the show’s Season 2 premiere on November 12 on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel and iWantTFC. "Kuan on One's" extended scenes per episode are available weekly for Super Kapamilya Members on ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube Channel.

For other updates, follow @ABSCBNPR on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and Threads or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom. PR