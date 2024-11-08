Kuh Ledesma takes her OPM legacy to the south

THE first time was a success. It was lovelier the second time around and then the third time that followed was actually a charm. But a fourth time? That’s no longer a coincidence. It looks more like a winning streak. And with the tremendous success of I LOVE OPM Parts 1, 2 & 3, it was just a matter of time before a Part 4 would inevitably follow. And follow it now will, only this time I LOVE OPM PART 4 will be staged in the Queen City of the South – the City of Cebu.

On November 9, 2024 Saturday, Pop Diva Great Kuh Ledesma along with her merry band of OPM greats will be bringing her I LOVE OPM franchise to the Ballroom Nustar Cebu in a Grand Concert aptly titled I LOVE OPM Part 4. Joining her are OPM Heavyweights The APO (Featuring Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo), Vina Morales, Marco Sison and Nonoy Zuniga, all OPM Hitmakers.

“Bringing the 4th I Love OPM to Cebu felt like the perfect choice. Cebu has always been close to my heart, (and Original Pilipino Music closer ) with its vibrant music-loving community and deep appreciation for Filipino talent,” she told SunStar.

“This is even more special because it’s a benefit for Kalipay Negrense, an organization dedicated to helping disadvantaged and abused children in Negros. It’s an honor to bring a night of music and joy to Cebu, knowing that it will also contribute to such a meaningful cause,” the OPM icon added.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the foundation.

The Philippines’ inimitable Pop Diva Kuh Ledesma has always had a loving fondness for everything that Filipino Culture has to offer. From paintings to furniture to architecture to gastronomic delights and most especially Filipino Music or what has now become popularly known as Original Pilipino Music or OPM. Emerging as one of the Most Influential Artists that came out of the 70’s Pop music scene, Kuh Ledesma is undoubtedly one of the driving forces behind the promotion of OPM’s timeless beauty and cultural importance.

“I hope OPM will get even greater support in the airwaves from our kababayans and especially from the government,” she said.

She shared that back in the 80s, Teodoro Valencia, a respected journalist and cultural advocate, introduced a policy requiring radio stations to play OPM, which made a huge difference in spotlighting Filipino Music.

“I hope we can see a similar commitment today, creating platforms and policies to encourage local artists to showcase their talents. We’ve seen how dedicated support helped K-pop of Korea reach international heights, and I believe OPM has that same potential. Thankfully, we’re already seeing steps in this direction, and I’m hopeful that we’ll see even more,” she said.

The music icon said she hopes to collaborate soon with fellow OPM artists Bamboo and KZ Tandingan.

Ledesma has achieved phenomenal success in the field of Entertainment not only because of her unique musicality but also because of the many Original Songs composed by Filipino Songwriters that have dominated her massive repertoire. Her love for OPM is not only revealed in the many OPM Hits that she has compiled during her much-storied and award-winning musical career but also in the many Classic Filipino Pop tunes of yesteryears which she never fails to perform during her concerts both here and abroad. And because of her love for everything OPM, she has created the I LOVE OPM Concert Franchise as her way of continually supporting and promoting Original Pilipino Music in the Live Concert circuit.

And now with 3 successful I LOVE OPM Concerts neatly tucked under her belt, Kuh will now take her entertaining franchise to the South in a grand concert aptly titled I LOVE OPM PART 4 on November 9 Saturday at the Ballroom NuStar Cebu. Together with APO, Vina Morales, Marco Sison and Nonoy Zuniga, the audience for this Cebu leg of I LOVE OPM will be entertained and enthralled to a repertoire of OPM Hits by 5 of the greatest that OPM has ever produced.

Ledesma’s staunch support for OPM rings true in the songs that she performs, in the shows that she produces and in the OPM artists whose talents she always showcases every chance she gets. Her passion and love for OPM never fails to captivate and infect her audience. So One, Two, Three and now Four… and they’ll be coming back for more. PR