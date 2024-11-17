Kuh Ledesma’s ‘I love OPM 4’ a success

CEBU made it loud and clear: they love OPM! The full-packed ballroom of NUSTAR Cebu was the ultimate proof.

"I Love OPM” brought together some of the best talents in Filipino music for an unforgettable three hour show, with the audience singing along, dancing, and feeling deeply connected.

The evening was a showcase of timeless hits. Marco Sison's hit songs 'Make believe’ and 'Si Aida, si Lorna o si Fe‘ were big winners. His duet with Kuh on ’Habang May Buhay’ had the crowd swooning, capturing that classic kilig factor. "Angayan sila" said someone from the audience.

Vina Morales electrified the audience with her OPM retro medley, bringing everyone to their feet. Her duet with Kuh, a mashup of Basil Valdez' ’Kung ako'y iiwan mo' and Dulce's ‘Paano kung wala ka na‘ was seamless; their voices blended perfectly, with neither overshadowing the other. This Kuh-Vina combination felt fresh, showing great potential for more future collaborations beyond Kuh’s usual singing partners.

Nonoy Zuniga surprised everyone with his humor, showing a playful side that had the audience rolling with laughter. Yet his soulful rendition of ‘I’ll Never Say Goodbye’ was pure sincerity—each note was heartfelt. The crowd was silent, completely captivated.

Meanwhile, the Apo Hiking Society or the ’Apo Ageless Society’ as Kuh called them delivered their signature charm, performing their biggest hits, including a duet with Kuh on ’Ewan’, Apo’s very first hit, proving that a great song no matter the age or who sings it, remains pleasant to the ears.