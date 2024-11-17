Kuh Ledesma’s ‘I love OPM 4’ a success

CEBU made it loud and clear: they love OPM! The full-packed ballroom of NUSTAR Cebu was the ultimate proof.
"I Love OPM” brought together some of the best talents in Filipino music for an unforgettable three hour show, with the audience singing along, dancing, and feeling deeply connected.
The evening was a showcase of timeless hits. Marco Sison's hit songs 'Make believe’ and 'Si Aida, si Lorna o si Fe‘ were big winners. His duet with Kuh on ’Habang May Buhay’ had the crowd swooning, capturing that classic kilig factor. "Angayan sila" said someone from the audience.
Vina Morales electrified the audience with her OPM retro medley, bringing everyone to their feet. Her duet with Kuh, a mashup of Basil Valdez' ’Kung ako'y iiwan mo' and Dulce's ‘Paano kung wala ka na‘ was seamless; their voices blended perfectly, with neither overshadowing the other. This Kuh-Vina combination felt fresh, showing great potential for more future collaborations beyond Kuh’s usual singing partners.
Nonoy Zuniga surprised everyone with his humor, showing a playful side that had the audience rolling with laughter. Yet his soulful rendition of ‘I’ll Never Say Goodbye’ was pure sincerity—each note was heartfelt. The crowd was silent, completely captivated.
Meanwhile, the Apo Hiking Society or the ’Apo Ageless Society’ as Kuh called them delivered their signature charm, performing their biggest hits, including a duet with Kuh on ’Ewan’, Apo’s very first hit, proving that a great song no matter the age or who sings it, remains pleasant to the ears.
Kuh, as always, delivered! Despite a slight cough at the beginning due to the smoke machine as she explained, she dazzled, delivering her classic hits with the same brilliance and excellence that have made her a household name. She has long championed Filipino music, and her dedication was evident in every song, especially her 'Pilipino Ako’.
‘Pilipino Ako’ is a powerful nationalistic song that celebrates the pride we should all feel as Filipinos. The accompanying video showcased Filipinos who have made a mark on the global stage in various fields, including film, music, and sports. What was surprising, yet humbling, was that Kuh was not featured in the video’s background—despite the fact that she was one of the first who became a judge at the Miss Universe pageant.
The show began late, but it was worth the wait, especially knowing the event was for a good cause. Universal Cultural Foundation’s support for Kalipay Negrense, an organization dedicated to rescuing and caring for disadvantaged children, made the concert even more meaningful. The whole cast’s powerful performance of Lift Up Your Hands was a heartfelt moment of solidarity, reminding us that the only way forward is to turn to God, trust in Him, and accept Him as our Savior.
Despite the three-hour show time, many were left wanting more. Many wish Kuh would explore current hits like the songs of Ben&Ben or Sarah G’s Tala, or even SB 19's ‘Kapangyarihan’. And with Kuh, there’s no doubt she could make these songs her own.
With the rich lineup of OPM hits, this fourth installment of “I Love OPM” in Cebu was a resounding success. Here’s hoping for a fifth , sixth and so on in Cebu or in other parts of the country—or the world. OPM unites us, makes us proud, and as Kuh Ledesma’s show proved, it’s a priceless part of our cultural heritage worth celebrating. PR