KWF pushes stronger K–10 curriculum implementation

THE Chairperson of the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF), Atty. Marites A. Barrios-Taran, together with Full-Time Commissioner Benjamin M. Mendillo, actively participated in the K–10 Curriculum Implementers’ Summit held on January 15, 2026, at the Rizal Park Hotel in Manila. The gathering aimed to strengthen, discuss, and enhance the nationwide implementation of the K–10 Curriculum.

Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara delivered a key message, emphasizing the crucial role of curriculum implementers in shaping meaningful, inclusive, and nationalistic education. He encouraged teachers, administrators, and partner institutions to unite, collaborate, and promote a high-quality learning system.

Also joining the summit were Mr. Gerson Marvin M. Abesamis, Director IV of the Bureau of Learning Delivery; Atty. Ester A. Funtalan, Officer-in-Charge of the Office of the Director III of the BLD; and Mr. Jerome T. Buenviaje, Assistant Secretary of the Learning System Strand. They actively shared insights, presented policies, and explained strategies related to the effective implementation of the K–10 Curriculum.

The K–10 Curriculum Implementers’ Summit showcased the collective action of leaders, experts, and institutions working together to advance Philippine education. PR