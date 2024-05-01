Labor Day in Davao peaceful

THE observance of Labor Day in Davao City on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, was generally peaceful with zero crimes and violent incidents recorded.

This, despite the protest conducted by several progressive organizations and workers’ unions in the region at Freedom Park on Roxas Avenue. The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) attributed the orderly rally to the augmented police authorities and auxiliaries.

The agency also provided 23 vehicles as part of their Libreng Sakay program to cater to the emergency needs of those who joined the political event.

Based on the data, around 230 rallyists were cooperative and followed instructions from the authorities.

Among the groups at the rally were SamaCoke-FCCU (Samahang Mangagawa sa Coca Cola-FCCU); Pewu (Pepsi Cola Employees Workers Union); PCCDEU (Pilipinas Cable Corp.-Davao Employees Union); Sky Cable; DHEWU (Davao Holcim Employees Workers Union); Holcim Davao Supervisory Independent Union (HDSIU); and Pilipinas Cable Corp. Davao Employees Union (PCCDEU).

Their collective call is to alleviate the situation of Filipino workers, urging the government to keep its word and abolish the contractualization, raise the minimum wage, end the “anti-poor” transport modernization policy, and stop the worsening attacks on workers' freedom of association.

The origin of Labor Day in the Philippines may be traced back to February 2, 1902, when Isabelo delos Reyes and Herminigildo Cruz founded the Union Obrero Democratica de Filipinas, formerly known as the Union Obrera Democratica. During the American rule period, the union worked to advance the rights of the working class Filipinos.

The Philippines had 50.5 million workers as of December 2023, of which more than half worked in the services sector (57.3 percent), over a quarter in agriculture (24.4 percent), and less than a fifth in industry (18.3 percent). DEF