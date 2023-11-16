Labor leader reports harassment

THE Secretary General of the Kilusang Mayo Uno-Southern Mindanao Region (KMU-SMR) reported being harassed by individuals allegedly affiliated with the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Forces (NTF-Elcac).

On Tuesday, November 14, KMU-SMR took to Facebook to strongly condemn the reported harassment against Paul John "PJ" Dizon and the trade union movement in the region.

The incident allegedly occurred on Monday afternoon, November 13, at Dizon's residence, where he was visited by individuals claiming to be members of NTF-Elcac.

According to KMU-SMR's Facebook post, these individuals intimidated Dizon, pressuring him to "surrender" to government authorities to supposedly clear his name. They warned that failure to comply with their demands would result in criminal charges being filed against Dizon.