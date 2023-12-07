Labrador siblings clinch int'l medals

The Labrador siblings — Marcus Andros, Alani Marcene, and Ava Maxinne Rae — put up impressive performances in their respective international competitions.

The 11-year-old Marcus, a member of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP), clinched four gold medals, two silvers, and a bronze in the 2nd JRC All Stars Artistic Gymnastics Championship-MAG 2 category in Bangkok, Thailand over the weekend.

He topped the boys' individual all-around, floor, parallel bars, and pommel horse events. Marcus also salvaged two silvers (still rings, high bars) and one bronze.

Meanwhile, his twin sister, Alani, secured two in the 8th Daedo International Taekwondo Championship in last December 3, 2023. Her twin feat came on the heels of bagging three golds in Las Vegas last month in the -48kg events.

Ava copped a bronze in the red belt cadet female category of the same taekwondo event. CEA