Lake Holon temporarily closed from Jan 3-March 2026

TOURISTS and hikers who wish to visit Lake Holon are advised to adjust their travel plans as the local government of Tboli announced the temporary closure of the popular ecotourism site early next year as part of its annual conservation efforts.

In a statement, the LGU of Tboli said Lake Holon will be closed to tourism from January 3 to March 2026 pursuant to Municipal Executive Order No. 63, Series of 2025. The temporary shutdown is a regular measure implemented to allow the protected area to recover from human impact and to ensure the long-term preservation of the site.

Lake Holon, also known as Lake Maughan, is a crater lake nestled within the Allah Valley Protected Landscape (AVPL) in South Cotabato. It is widely regarded as one of the cleanest inland bodies of water in the country and has gained national and international recognition as a premier hiking and camping destination. The lake is also culturally significant to the Indigenous Tboli people, who consider it a sacred ancestral site.

The ecotourism destination is under the jurisdiction of the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB), which oversees conservation and management policies within the AVPL. The LGU of Tboli, which manages tourism activities in the area, is currently processing its application for a Special Use Agreement in Protected Area (Sapa), a requirement for the sustainable use of protected areas under national law.

Local officials said the annual closure is a crucial conservation strategy aimed at protecting Lake Holon’s biodiversity, maintaining its water quality, and preventing environmental degradation caused by excessive foot traffic, waste, and camping activities.

By limiting human presence during the closure period, authorities allow the lake’s ecosystem to regenerate naturally.

The measure is aligned with national environmental policies, particularly the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (Enipas) Act, which emphasizes sustainable management, biodiversity conservation, and the protection of ecologically sensitive areas.

During previous closure periods, activities such as trail rehabilitation, clean-up operations, and ecological assessments were conducted to improve visitor management and reduce environmental impact once the site reopens.

The LGU of Tboli called on tourists, mountaineers, and tour operators to respect the temporary closure and support conservation efforts. Officials stressed that protecting Lake Holon today ensures that future generations can continue to experience its natural beauty and cultural value under a framework of responsible and sustainable ecotourism. DEF