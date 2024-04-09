Lambat Bitag Sasakyan confiscates over 7K vehicles since Sept 2022

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) announced that it has already confiscated a total of 7,054 vehicles from September 16, 2022 to February 25, 2024, continuously strengthening the police campaign known as Oplan Lambat Bitag Sasakyan.

The operation is in collaboration with the DCPO, Task Force Davao, Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said the operation targets illegal vehicles that lack owner certificates, registration, and other documents.

In an interview with dxDC-RMN on April 8, Tuazon reported that the campaign yielded 961 issued temporary operator's permits (TOP), 6,033 issued citation tickets, and 28 units of impounded vehicles.

Since 2021, the CTTMO reported a total of 3,023 motorcycles, tricycles, e-trikes, and payong-payongs or modified tricycles apprehended.

In 2021, a total of 179 of these types of vehicles were apprehended, 223 in 2022, 2,172 in 2023, and 449 from January to March 2024.

Of the 449 motor vehicles impounded from January to February 2024, 238 were tricycles, 126 were e-trikes, 47 were payong-payongs, 29 were motor vehicles, and nine were motorcycles.

All impounded vehicles are currently under the custody of DCPO.

The ongoing Oplan: Lambat-Bitag Sasakyan of the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) seeks to apprehend stolen and delinquent vehicles in Davao City at the same time promote road safety and discipline. Elle Mari Dela Cuesta, DNSC Intern