Landbank cited for leadership at DOE’s Sustainable Energy Awards 2025

LANDBANK received a special recognition at the recently concluded Sustainable Energy Awards 2025 of the Department of Energy (DOE), underscoring the bank’s leadership and commitment to advancing the country’s clean and sustainable energy transition.

The Sustainable Energy Awards, now in its second year, recognize individuals, organizations, and partners championing the Philippines’ transition to a low-carbon and sustainable energy future. The first-ever Special Recognition for Financial Institution was conferred on Landbank, underscoring the vital role of the financial sector in accelerating renewable energy development and enabling long-term, sustainable investments.

The award was conferred by Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin, along with assistant secretaries Augustus Cesar A. Navarro, Eden C. Brion-Bakilan, and Myra Fiera F. Roa, and National Renewable Energy Board - Technical Services Management Division chief Liza Pangilinan on December 16, 2025 in Makati City, and was received on behalf of Landbank by senior vice president Charlotte I. Conde and first vice president Eden B. Japitana.

“This recognition affirms Landbank’s long-standing commitment to financing projects that deliver real impact — strengthening energy security, protecting the environment, and improving lives. As the country’s premier government financial institution, we remain steadfast in mobilizing capital toward a cleaner, more resilient, and inclusive Philippine economy,” Landbank president and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz.

Sustainability bonds offering in Q1 2026

As part of its broader sustainable finance strategy, Landbank plans to offer sustainability bonds by the first quarter of 2026. The bonds are designed to provide investors with a secure fixed-income investment and yield higher than traditional savings and time deposits.

Proceeds from the bonds will support national development priorities, including agriculture, MSMEs, renewable energy, housing, and infrastructure. The planned issuance aims to mobilize long-term funding to scale up Landbank’s existing sustainable lending programs and further strengthen its leadership in sustainable finance.

As of October 2025, Landbank has disbursed ₱176.48 billion in sustainable finance loans, supporting the transition to renewable energy, clean transport, water access, housing, disaster resilience, and health system improvements.

Strengthening clean energy partnership

Landbank also signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with DOE to support renewable energy development through strategic partnerships under the Philippine Geothermal Resource De-Risking Facility (PGRDF).

Under the agreement, the DOE will serve as the executing agency, providing policy direction and governance, including the establishment of technical standards, eligibility criteria, and overall program oversight.

Meanwhile, Landbank will act as the facility administrator and manager, overseeing sub-loan applications, milestone-based fund releases, collections, and program reporting to ensure effective implementation nationwide. PR