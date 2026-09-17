LANDBANK earns Global Sustainable Finance award

LANDBANK has earned international recognition for advancing the Philippines’ energy security and clean energy transition, receiving the Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Award for Outstanding Sustainable Project Financing.

The award recognizes LANDBANK’s Sustainable Power and Energy Infrastructure Financing Portfolio, which supports large-scale renewable energy and power projects that expand clean energy capacity, strengthen grid reliability, and meet the country’s growing power requirements.

“This recognition inspires us to further expand financing for projects that will shape a cleaner, more energy-secure future for the Philippines. LANDBANK will continue to mobilize capital for strategic investments that deliver reliable power to communities, strengthen the economy, and advance sustainable development for generations to come,” said LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz.

LANDBANK Senior Vice President Gonzalo Benjamin A. Bongolan received the award on behalf of the Bank during the Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Awards and Recognition Ceremony held on 27 August 2026 in Karlsruhe, Germany.

The citation was conferred by Dr. Frank Mentrup, Lord Mayor of Karlsruhe, and Arshad Rab, Chairman of the International Council of Sustainability Standards for Value-Driven Financial Institutions and Chief Executive Officer of the European Organisation for Sustainable Development (EOSD).

“Economic growth requires infrastructure, and infrastructure requires capital. LANDBANK’s participation in major solar and pumped-storage hydropower projects in the Philippines demonstrates the important role that a public financial institution can play in meeting this challenge," said International Council of Sustainability Standards for Value-Driven Financial Institutions Chairman and EOSD CEO Rab.

LANDBANK’s Sustainable Power and Energy Infrastructure Financing Portfolio supports key energy infrastructure projects, including the 1,400-megawatt Ahunan Power and 600-megawatt Olympia Violago pumped-storage hydroelectric plants, and the 160-megawatt Labrador Green Energy solar project. These projects will help expand clean power generation and improve the stability of the national grid.

To date, LANDBANK has mobilized more than ₱300 billion in financing and supported over 2,000 megawatts of renewable and energy-supporting capacity, contributing to the country’s long-term energy security and sustainability goals.

The Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Award recognizes institutions and leaders that drive sustainable finance through initiatives with measurable environmental, social, and economic impact. The recognition adds to LANDBANK’s growing roster of international accolades affirming its role in inclusive and sustainable national development.

LANDBANK’s recent honors include being named the Philippines’ Best Retail Bank by Euromoney and receiving the International Finance Awards recognition for Fastest Growing Digital Banking Services in the Philippines for 2026. The Bank has also earned distinctions from Global Banking & Finance Review, Pan Finance, and The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards for its leadership in development banking, agricultural finance, digital innovation, and sustainable finance. PR