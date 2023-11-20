LANDBANK, OFBank to offer financial education for Pinoys in Italy, Switzerland

ABOUT 180,000 Filipinos living and working in Italy and Switzerland are expected to benefit from a series of free financial education seminars of the Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) and the Overseas Filipinos Bank (OFBank), in line with the National Government’s push for greater financial inclusion.

The state-run banks will be working closely with the Philippine embassies and consulates from the two countries, along with the Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) overseas operating arms, to provide overseas Filipinos (OFs) and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with basic knowledge on saving, digital banking, financial security, and investing.

The free financial education seminars also cover discussions on innovative banking solutions offered by LANDBANK and OFBank to better manage finances, which include safe and secure savings options, real-time fund transfer service for remittances, investment instruments, and loan products.

“Providing financial education—particularly to our kababayans abroad—goes a long way in contributing to the economic growth and stability of the Philippines. This will complement ongoing efforts of other government agencies to support and empower OFWs and other Filipinos overseas towards greater financial freedom, stability, and prosperity,” said LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz.

Financial education seminars for around 167,000 Filipinos in Italy will be organized as part of the agreement between LANDBANK, OFBank, and the Philippine Embassy in Rome. This collaboration was formalized by Philippine Ambassador to Italy Neal Imperial, LANDBANK President Ortiz, and OFBank President and CEO Randolph L. Montesa on 12 October 2023 at the Philippine Embassy in Rome.

Following the agreement, three financial education seminars were held in the cities of Rome, Milan, and Bologna from October 12 to 15 that gathered around 350 leaders and members of Filipino communities in Italy. Participants were able to open OFBank accounts during the seminars and enjoy the convenience of digital banking.

In coordination with the Philippine Mission to the United Nations and Philippine Consulate General in Geneva, LANDBANK and OFBank also conducted a financial education seminar in Geneva, Switzerland on 16 October 2023. About 80 overseas Filipinos participated in the event and successfully opened online bank accounts.

The state-run banks aim to hold free seminars in Switzerland for the benefit of over 14,600 overseas Filipinos there.

LANDBANK and OFBank remain steadfast in their mutual commitment to promoting financial inclusion and security among overseas Filipinos and their families by equipping them with the necessary financial knowledge and resources. PR