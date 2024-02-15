LANDBANK unveils time deposit for social, sustainable projects

The Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) is offering a new sustainable time deposit product that channels funding support for social and environmental initiatives, while providing customers a secure avenue for financial returns.

The LANDBANK GreenGrowth Deposit features tiered interest rates as high as 4.25% per annum and is made available to individuals and private institutions.

Deposited funds under GreenGrowth Deposit will further boost LANDBANK’s thrust of sustainable financing, focusing on renewable energy projects, green technologies, and other eco-friendly initiatives and investments. The funds will be also allocated for community-centric programs aimed at enhancing social welfare.

“The LANDBANK GreenGrowth Deposit reflects our dedication to creating a greener and more sustainable future, while encouraging customers to be part of this transformative journey. Open an account now where each peso deposited contributes to creating ripples of meaningful change,” said LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz.

LANDBANK’s new time deposit product features a fixed one-year term, with a minimum placement of P50,000 offering a 2.25% interest rate per annum. Customers can enjoy higher returns of up to 4.25% interest rate for deposits amounting to P5 million and above.

Interested customers may open the LANDBANK GreenGrowth Deposit account online via the LANDBANK Digital Onboarding System (DOBS) and visit any of the 607 LANDBANK branches and branch-lite units nationwide to complete the account setup. PR