Landslide claims 3 lives in Maragusan

The victims were identified as Jesus Emejio, 59 years old, Lucita Emejio, 58 years old, and their seven-year-old grandchild, who was later confirmed dead on arrival.

According to a report from the Davao de Oro Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO), the victims were located beside a cliff and were asleep when the landslide occurred.

The Office of the Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao Region) responded to four landslides in the province, including one on Katipunan-Tandik Road at the boundary of two barangays, two minor landslides in Barangay Katipunan in Nabunturan, and one in Barangay Magangit in New Bataan.

As of press time, roads affected by the landslides are now passable following clearing operations conducted by local government and humanitarian and disaster agencies.

In an interview with Romel Tubag Jr., the Municipal Information Officer of Maragusan, he reminded the public to stay vigilant during calamities like landslides.

“Dili ta magsalig tungod ang mga sakuna man gud di nato matagna. Maong mag-igmat gyud ta bantayan nato. Especially katong mga prone sa landslide (We should not be complacent because disasters are unpredictable. That's why we need to be cautious, especially those living in landslide-prone areas)," he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) had earlier announced that the country would experience moderate to heavy rains due to Amihan and Easterlies, persisting in the coming days. DEF