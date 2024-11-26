Landslide, flood-prone areas urged for disaster-preparedness

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly to very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in the hazard maps and in localites with significant antecedent rainfall,” the advisory said.

MGB-Davao emphasized that areas highly susceptible to flooding and landslides must be closely monitored before, during, and after continuous heavy rainfall. The office stressed the need for a long-term strategy, such as relocation, to ensure the safety of residents. However, if relocation is not feasible, preemptive evacuation must be conducted, especially during prolonged periods of rain.

Some of the areas in Davao City susceptible to landslides include two barangays in Marilog District, 10 in Tugbok District, 10 in Buhangin District, nine in Bunawan District, nine in Poblacion District, two in Agdao District, six in Baguio District, seventeen in Calinan District, 12 in Talomo District, and six in Toril District.

Additionally, MGB-Davao urged residents in landslide and flood-prone areas — such as those at the foot of hills or slopes with previously reported ground cracks, near the crown of old or active landslides, or in areas where slopes have been modified and steepened due to road development — to take precautions. Areas near the mouth of rivers, creeks, and gullies, especially those at the base of landslide-prone mountains, are also at high risk.

The office emphasized the importance of emergency preparedness and response protocols, particularly in areas previously affected by debris flows and flash floods. Local government units (LGUs) are advised to ensure that evacuation centers are safe from landslides, flash floods, and debris flows. RGP