Landslides close Mainit-Panoraon road; Motorists urged to use Nabunturan road

THE Provincial Government of Davao de Oro has provided alternative routes following the closure of Mainit-Panoraon (TruCut) road section in the municipality of Maco due to landslides in the area caused by localized thunderstorms on October 12.

The TruCut segment is a major highway to the municipality of Maragusan in the said province.

As of Monday, October 15, the Davao de Oro Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the local government unit (LGU) of Maco have announced that they are still conducting a clearing operation within the incident zone, thus they are encouraging all vehicle drivers to use the Nabunturan road.

“To ensure the safety of all road users. A road closure will be imposed in Mainit-Panoraon, Maco Davao de Oro Road section due to landslide until further notice,” the announcement said.

Following the incident, Davao de Oro recorded zero injuries and casualties and assured that everyone’s safety was their top priority.

Based on the weekly weather outlook from October 11 to 18 as provided by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the Davao Region “will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to Localized Thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds coming from the East will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.”

Meanwhile, the state weather bureau also said that despite the cloud formations and the shearline affecting most parts of the Philippines, the country would still be free from any tropical cyclone or Low Pressure Area (LPA). DEF