Lanzones Fest launches Visit Camiguin Year 2027

RIDING on the crest of a successful event-filled Visit Camiguin Year, the charming island province is reprising the year-long campaign for 2027 which it launched in the recent 47th Lanzones Festival, one of the country’s longest-running cultural festivities.

The 8-day fest, which ran from Oct. 18-25, is a homage to the seasonal tropical fruit which is reputed to be the sweetest variety in the archipelago due to the island’s generous rainfall and sunshine, volcanic nature and the healthy inter-cropping with coconut trees.

According to Camiguin governor Xavier Jesus Romualdo, the festivity once again showcased the province’s rich culture, vibrant community spirit, and the natural wonders which have landed it in the The New York Times’ prestigious “52 Places to Go in 2026”.

He said that the festival also put the spotlight on the province’s strides in economic development, tourism, pubic infrastructure, investments, good governance, and public health with the string of awards from the Department of Health.

The Festival peaked with glitz and glamor of the Mutya sa Buahanan pageant topped by Abegail Jenn Mulder of Catarman, and the much-awaited Inter-Agency Street Dancing and Ground Competitions won by the municipal contingents of Sagay and Mahinog, respectively.

Swaying to the native kulintang and percussion instruments, participants interpreted the Sajaw Kinamigin which infuses local folklore and ethnic-inspired music from lumad indigenous peoples, mainly the Higaonon, which have made the island their home.

Rocking the nights away was a powerhouse star-studded shows featuring pop artists Dionela, Midnasty and Cookies, Freestyle, Top Suzara, DJ Jimmy Nocon, DJ Skates Canada, and MC Gino, and iconic Pinoy band Parokya ni Edgar.

Fringe events included the Lanzones Eating Contest, Ugmad Agro-Industrial-Tourism-Trade Fair, Eat All You Can, Festival Music and Kabog Showdown, Daos Ki: Festival Food Bazaar, and contests on fruit carving, cocktail mixing, and signature dish making using the lanzones.

In between events, guests visited the iconic destinations such as White Island Sandbar, Ardent Hibok Hibok Springs, Sto. Nino Cold Spring, Bura Soda Pool, the icy Katibawasan and Kawasan Falls, Sunken Cemetery, the Walkway to the Old Volcano and Stations of the Cross, Bonbon Church Ruins and Mantigue Island Natural Park.

Spicing up the culinary scene are intimate home-grown specialty restaurants, cafes and bars spread in cozy nooks and scenic spots.

To showcase the island’s rich terrestrial biodiversity, the provincial government and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources organized the first Word Bird Festival which drew scores of bird photographers and birdwatching enthusiasts all over the country.

Camiguin is home to over 57 documented bird species and unique endemics because of the rich fora and fauna of the Mounts Timpoong-Hibok-Hibok Natural Monument, a 2,228-hectare protected area which was declared an ASEAN Heritage Park in 2015.

Romualdo said that beyond the annual festivity, the Isle Visit Camiguin campaign in 2027 will feature monthly thematic adventure, sporting and cultural events to cater to a diverse tourist market.

Bannering next year’s activities is the second Ironman Camiguin Triathlon 5150 set in May which will bring back hundreds on extreme athletes in a 51.5-km swim-bike-run challenge.

A collaborative effort with the stakeholder group Camiguin Tourism Association (CTA), the yearlong campaign’s continuation aims to enhance visitor experience and reach a more diverse market.

For a seamless journey, the millennial governor also launched the Visit Camiguin app which consolidates website contents, e-ticketing service to tourist sites and establishments, and smart tourism features, such as an e-pasalubong store.

For more information, visit Camiguin Tourism Office and Lanzones Festival on social media platforms. PR