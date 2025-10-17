Lapu-Lapu school rehab ongoing

THE Department of Education–Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) announced that rehabilitation work is ongoing for the damaged classroom at Lapu-Lapu Elementary School in Agdao, Davao City, where the roof collapsed during class.

Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo, spokesperson of DepEd-Davao, said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) began rehabilitation on October 11, 2025, and expects completion within the week.

“Wala pa namo gipagamit ang building didto. Of course, sa pagkakaron, modular and asynchronous pa ang Davao City. Pero bisan mubalik sila, ang third floor kung diin nahulugan og kisami would not be utilized even if classes resume,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

(We have not used the building there yet. Of course, for now, Davao City is still under modular and asynchronous learning. But even if they return, the third floor — where the ceiling collapsed — will not be used even if classes resume.)

Atillo added that the DPWH has taken charge of the repairs since it was the agency that originally constructed the building.

He explained that while DepEd engineers and personnel conducted an initial site inspection, the primary investigation was handled by the DPWH central office.

Atillo also said that School Principal Ruby Briones is still awaiting the official report from the DPWH, which is currently under review by the agency’s higher office. Once approved, a copy will be forwarded to the school.

He emphasized that the classroom will only be reopened once the DPWH confirms it is safe for occupancy.

ACT-Davao condemns ceiling collapse

Earlier, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers–Davao Region (ACT-Davao) strongly condemned the ceiling collapse that occurred on October 7, 2025, at Lapu-Lapu Elementary School, which endangered both pupils and teachers.

ACT-Davao Union President Reynaldo Pardillo said the incident was not isolated but rather a reflection of systemic neglect. He commended the teacher who shielded her students from the falling debris, but stressed that no educator should ever have to risk their life just by entering a classroom.

“Ang priority ng gobyerno ay mali. Bilyun-bilyong piso ang napupunta sa confidential and intelligence funds at vanity projects, samantalang ang ating mga anak ay nag-aaral sa ilalim ng mga bulok na bubong,”

he said.

(The government’s priorities are wrong. Billions of pesos go to confidential and intelligence funds and vanity projects, while our children study under rotting roofs.)

At least 40 students were injured when the ceiling collapsed during class.

Grade 4 adviser Marites Caneda said the ceiling gave way while she was conducting her lesson. Fortunately, students were able to take cover under their desks and crawl to safety.

“In a blink of a second, ingon ato ang nahitabo sa amoa. Among panawagan sa gobyerno nga kung mag-construct og school facility, especially classrooms, see to it safety ang number one i-prioritize,” she said in an interview with GMA Regional TV on October 8, 2025.

(In a blink of an eye, that’s what happened to us. Our appeal to the government is that when constructing school facilities, especially classrooms, safety must be the number one priority.)

Principal Ruby Briones confirmed that she has reported the incident to both the DepEd Division Office and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Davao City’s classroom shortage

Davao City continues to face a shortage of classrooms in its public schools, according to Reynante Solitario, schools division superintendent of DepEd-Davao City.

In an interview with Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on July 4, 2025, Solitario said there is a shortage of 4,053 classrooms across all public schools in the city, based on the ideal ratio of one classroom per 30 elementary students.

A Commission on Audit (COA) report also recorded a shortage of 368 classrooms for elementary schools, 1,006 for junior high schools, and 38 for senior high schools in Davao City.

To help address the shortage, the city government has built 112 classrooms in recent years through the Special Education Fund (SEF)—77 completed under the 2017 budget and 35 under the 2018 allocation. RGP with reports from the CIO