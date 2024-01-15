Largest retail store expands home delivery in Davao

The largest retail store in the world with over 66,000 square meters of floor area, IKEA-Philippines, will now be expanding its online store presence, IKEA.ph, in Iloilo, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro with the launch of its new services including truck delivery, Click & Collect, and assembly services.

The Swedish home furnishing brand's expansion aims for many Filipinos of Iloilo, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro to be able to shop any IKEA product available at IKEA.ph regardless of size and weight to be delivered straight to their homes through truck delivery.

"In September 2023, we launched parcel delivery nationwide, letting customers shop for small to medium-sized furnishings from IKEA. Starting January 15, we are thrilled to bring our full suite of delivery and assembly services to the many Filipinos in Visayas and Mindanao," Jarek Lesniewski, Country Fulfilment Operations Manager at IKEA Philippines, said.

Employing over 1,000 manpower from its partners and suppliers, the retail store employs 100% electric vehicles in partnership with Mober, ensuring zero emissions and a sustainable delivery process.

"By introducing truck delivery, Click & Collect, and assembly services together with Mober, we are bringing the full IKEA online shopping experience to more people outside of Luzon, while also prioritizing sustainability and reducing our environmental impact. We are committed to providing an exceptional shopping experience to the many Filipinos, throughout the entire country."

With Click & Collect, customers who opt to pick up their online orders at their most convenient time may choose to do so at designated collection points now in Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and Iloilo. They can also have their flat-pack furniture conveniently assembled with assembly service.

These new services will be launching on January 15 for Iloilo and Davao, and on February 1 for Caga- yan de Oro. However, rates may vary starting at P1,690

In Cebu: Cebu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City, Mandaue City, Lapu Lapu City, Cordova, Naga City, Talisay City, and Minglanilla; in Iloilo: Iloilo City, Pavia, Santa Barbara, Leganes, Oton, and San Miguel; Misamis Oriental: Cagayan De Oro City, El Salvador City, Alubijid, and Laguindingan the delivery rate is at P1,690.

Meanwhile, in San Fernando, Carcar City, Toledo City, Balamban; Davao City; Tagoloan, Villanueva, and Jasaan the rate is P1,890.

And in Dumangas, Pototan, Guimbal, and Cabatuan, the rate is P1,890.

It's P1,990 in Passi City, Digos City, Panabo City, and Iligan City.

Meanwhile, assembly and other service fees for all other furniture that requires assembly is 9% of the original product retail price; sofa, sofa-bed, armchair, footstool assembly requires an additional 2.5% of the original product retail price; and a P50 charge per drilled hole applies to products, which require wall mounting and where assembly service has not been booked.

Its Click & Collect fee is P590 flat rate.

For collection point per province, in Cebu, it is in J. De Veyra St, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu (New location starting February 1); in Iloilo --- Muelle Loney St, Iloilo City Proper, Iloilo City, Iloilo; in Davao del Sur --- Countryside Road, Maa, Talomo, Davao City, Davao del Sur, and in Misamis Oriental --- Bolobolo, El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental.

Parcel delivery fee starts at P350 for Visayas and Mindanao for orders up to a maximum weight of 40kg and a maximum length of 1.7 meters. With PR