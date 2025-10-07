Laser pranks endanger flights, warns DCPO

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has renewed its warning against the use of laser pointers and other high-intensity light devices directed at aircraft, calling it a dangerous and punishable act that threatens aviation safety.

Under Section 81 (b)(6) of the Civil Aviation Act of 2008, anyone caught deliberately pointing a laser beam at an aircraft faces up to three years in prison, fines ranging from ₱50,000 to ₱500,000, or both. If the act results in injuries, damage, or flight disruptions, additional charges may apply.

Authorities reminded the public that what some consider a prank could lead to serious accidents. Laser beams can travel long distances while retaining their intensity, and even a small handheld laser can cause temporary blindness, glare, or disorientation for pilots in the cockpit.

Such distractions are especially dangerous during takeoff and landing, when pilots need full visual focus. A momentary loss of vision can endanger passengers, crew, and people on the ground.

The DCPO, in coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap), said that similar acts are treated worldwide as serious aviation safety violations. The public is urged to report any suspicious light activity aimed at aircraft to help ensure safe flight operations. DEF