Latest survey: Sara, Tulfo top choices for president, VP in 2028

VICE President Sara Duterte leads the latest 2028 presidential preference survey conducted by Momentum Research, while Sen. Raffy Tulfo is the top bet for vice president.

In the July issue of The National Momentum Survey, 44.2 percent of Filipino adults say they would vote for Duterte, compared with 23.8 percent for Robredo.

Meanwhile, Sen. Raffy Tulfo ranks third at 12.2%, with an 11.6 percentage point gap behind Robredo. Support for the five other potential presidential candidates is considerably lower, with Sen. Risa Hontiveros gaining the support of 2.4 percent of Filipino adults, followed closely by Sen. Bam Aquino at 2 percent.

Nearly two in 100 Filipino adults say they would vote for Sen. Bong Go (1.8 percent), while 1 percent say they would vote for Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla ranks lowest among the potential candidates, with 0.5 percent of Filipino adults saying they would vote for him.

While one candidate has a clear lead in the current presidential preferences of Filipino adults, a sizable share remains undecided. Ten percent say they are unsure whom they would vote for, while another 1.9 percent decline to answer.

With the 2028 presidential election still ahead, these voters represent a significant share of the electorate whose preferences could change as potential candidates decide whether to seek the presidency and as the campaign draws closer. Of those included in the survey, only Duterte has declared her intention to seek the presidency in 2028. Robredo and Tulfo have publicly ruled out presidential bids, while Hontiveros has said she is “seriously considering” a possible run. Remulla, meanwhile, has said he is leaning toward a gubernatorial bid in Cavite but remains open to a presidential run. Go and Pangilinan, meanwhile, have not expressed interest or intention to run for president in 2028.

The survey specifically asked Filipino adults which among a list of eight potential presidential candidates they would vote for if the 2028 national elections were to happen today.

Voting intentions for vice president

Momentum Research also asked Filipino adults whom they would vote for as vice president in the 2028 national elections.

The results show a relatively close contest among the top three choices, with Tulfo leading Go and Sen. Robin Padilla by 2.1 and 4.8 percentage points, respectively. About 18.3 percent of Filipino adults say they would vote for Tulfo, compared with 16.2 percent for Go and 13.5 percent for Padilla.

Sen. Rodante Marcoleta and Aquino follow at 9.1 percent each, while Pangilinan and Hontiveros each have 8 percent supporting them. Trailing behind is Sen. Imee Marcos, whom 2.8 percent of Filipino adults say they would vote for, followed by Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian at 2.1 percent.

Although low, Remulla receives a slightly higher share of Filipino adults preferring him to run for vice president than for president, with 1.9 percent of Filipino adults saying they would vote for him for vice president. Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon also appears on the list, with 1.3 percent saying they would vote for him.

A share of Filipino adults remain undecided about their vice presidential choice, with 7.2 percent saying they are unsure and another 2.3 percent declining to answer.

Conducted from July 13 to 16, the non-commissioned survey was carried out through face-to-face interviews with a nationally representative sample of 1,438 Filipino adults.

It has a national margin of error of ±2.6 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Subnational margins of error are ±7 percent for the National Capital Region, ±4 percent for the Rest of Luzon (North, South, and Central Luzon), ±6 percent for Visayas, and ±5 percent for Mindanao, all at a 95 percent confidence level. PR