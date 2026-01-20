Law firm welcomes Digamon conviction

A LAW firm welcomed the conviction of broadcaster Jun Digamon for gender-based online sexual harassment under Republic Act No. 11313, also known as the Safe Spaces Act, saying the ruling affirms that misogynistic and degrading speech is not protected by freedom of expression.

In a press statement, The Law Firm of Torreon and Partners, which served as private prosecutor in Criminal Case No. M-DVO-24-04237-CR before the Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) Branch 6 of Davao City, said the decision brought vindication to the private complainant.

“For the private complainant, this decision brings long-awaited vindication for an ordeal that began two years ago, in January 2024, when she was publicly humiliated, sexualized, and ridiculed in a live broadcast while simply performing her duties as a public attorney,” the firm said.

While recognizing the accused’s constitutional rights, the firm stressed that there are limits to what may be said in the name of entertainment or commentary.

“This case stands as a clear reminder that there are limits to what may be said or done in the name of commentary, humor, or entertainment. Misogyny and sexual degradation cannot be justified, excused, or concealed by invoking the mantle of journalism,” it said.

The law firm also addressed claims that the acts were merely part of public service broadcasting or media commentary.

“We note recent statements characterizing the acts subject of this case as mere ‘commentary,’ ‘public service broadcasting,’ or conduct arising from complaints brought to a media station. The Court has already squarely rejected this narrative,” the statement read.

It added: “The conviction affirms that the remarks made were not protected journalistic expression, but constituted unwanted, sexualized, and degrading statements directed at an identifiable woman and disseminated through online platforms with wide reach.”

The firm stressed that freedom of expression has limits.

“Freedom of expression does not include the right to demean, sexualize, or humiliate another person. The Safe Spaces Act exists precisely to draw that line, especially in online and broadcast spaces where harm is amplified,” it said.

The lawyers also emphasized that Digamon’s conviction remains enforceable.

“The judgment remains valid, enforceable, and binding unless and until set aside by a competent court. Promulgation in absentia, which occurred in this case, carries serious legal consequences under the law and does not diminish the authority of the decision rendered,” the statement read.

The firm further confirmed that it will continue to pursue the remaining cyber libel case against Digamon.

The law firm also clarified that Digamon’s conviction is not connected to the killing of Barangay Captain Dodong Bucol.

“Ako pod ang abogado sa pamilyang Bucol so imposible nga dunay koneksyon ang duha ka kaso (I am also the lawyer for the Bucol family, so it’s impossible for the two cases to have a connection),” Managing Partner Atty. Israelito Torreon said in a Facebook post.

He explained that the Safe Spaces Act case happened in January 2024, while Bucol, a former Barangay Tres de Mayo, Digos City captain, was killed on November 25, 2025 during a livestream.

“January 2024 ni nahitabo nga kaso… tungod sa nasobrahan ra pod kaayo nga komentaryo, pagtamay-tamay, pagpakaulaw, yagayaga ni Sir Jun Digamon sa among kauban nga abogada (This case happened in January 2024… because of the excessive commentary, insults, ridicule, humiliation, and harassment committed by Sir Jun Digamon against our fellow lawyer),” Torreon said.

He added that the complainant is a respected lawyer, a former Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) lawyer, and a law school instructor, prompting the firm to assist her.

Digamon surrendered to authorities on January 19 following his conviction. Personnel of the National Bureau of Investigation-Davao Region picked him up at his workplace at 93.1 Brigada News FM, where he serves as station manager and morning show anchor.

His arrest was livestreamed on the station’s social media pages.

Brigada News FM, through corporate legal counsel Atty. Glenda Narcilla-Yuson, said it respects the court’s decision and noted that Digamon has the right to appeal.

Digamon was previously arrested in 2024 for the same offense but posted P24,000 bail and returned to the airwaves the following day.

Under Section 12 of R.A. 11313, gender-based online sexual harassment includes acts that use information and communications technology to terrorize and intimidate victims through unwanted sexual, misogynistic, or sexist remarks. RGL