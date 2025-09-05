Lawmaker seeks probe into budget insertions, ghost projects

FORMER Davao de Oro Second District Rep. Ruwel Peter Gonzaga has thrown his support behind a deeper probe into questionable budget insertions and unprogrammed funds in the province, following the collapse of a newly built flood-control project in Mawab.

The Philippine Anti-Corruption Czar (PACC), led by Chair Dr. Louie F. Ceniza, recently inspected the revetment along Mawab River in Barangay Poblacion. Built by Legacy Construction Corporation, the structure was supposed to shield communities from floods, but large portions had already been washed out while cracks formed in the remaining sections just months after completion.

Ceniza called the collapse “a clear betrayal of public trust” and slammed it as proof of “substandard work and negligence.” He warned that the project's failure could amount to economic sabotage. Legacy Construction—earlier flagged by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as one of the country’s most problematic contractors—now faces possible sanctions, blacklisting, and legal action.

“The Filipino people suffer twice—first when funds are stolen through corruption, and second when failed projects expose them to danger. We will not allow contractors with a track record of negligence to keep endangering communities,” Ceniza said.

On Facebook, Gonzaga welcomed the scrutiny, saying investigations must expose years of irregular budget practices in Davao de Oro.

“Salamat sa paglaban. Dili jud baya mo mga trolls nako. Malipay ko naay imbestigahan diri sa Davao de Oro aron makit an ang mga insertion ug mga unprogrammed funds na nisulod kay gisingit sa bicam sa congreso. Usab, ingon nila wala nakoy budget sa una kay dili ko lakas sa taas, suko kuno si speaker nako kay gahi ko ulo (Thank you for the fight. You’re definitely not trolls against me. I’m glad there will be an investigation here in Davao de Oro to uncover the insertions and unprogrammed funds that were slipped in during the bicam in Congress. They used to say I had no budget because I wasn’t close to those in power, that the Speaker was angry with me for being hard-headed),” he said. “Tangal pundo sa distrito dos pati ang ECT na naay listahan gikan sa LGU pahunong nila. Karon, gipadayon pero nausab na ang listahan kay leaders and family leaders ra tagaan. Sa una halos tanan angkonon kay wala daw koy pundo. Karon, wala nay moangkon kay mahadlok sila sa insertion ug unprogrammed funds na maoy source sa ghost projects UG sa mga daghang ayuda (They even removed funds for the Second District and stopped the ECT program, which had a list from the LGU. Now, it continues but the list has been changed so that only leaders and their families are given aid. Before, almost everyone claimed credit, saying I had no funds. Now, no one dares to claim credit because they fear the insertions and unprogrammed funds that have become the source of ghost projects and excessive dole-outs),” Gonzaga added.

The failed Mawab structure comes amid a broader national probe into anomalous flood-control projects.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has subpoenaed multiple contractors, including Legacy, for skipping hearings. Marcos has also ordered lifetime bans on firms tied to substandard work.

Despite the controversy, flood protection remains urgent in Davao de Oro, which has been battered repeatedly by destructive flooding. The DPWH is finishing a ₱95.5-million, 277-meter revetment in Maragusan and recently completed a ₱144.7-million, 3.48-kilometer wall in New Bataan.

LGUs are also pursuing smaller drainage projects, though officials admit clogged waterways and weak coordination still worsen flooding.

Ceniza vowed that the PACC will hold contractors accountable and enforce warranty obligations.

“Public funds must never be wasted on infrastructure that collapses before it even serves its purpose,” he said. DEF