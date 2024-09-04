Lawyer’s cement delivery claims against PNP spark controversy

c

In a Facebook update on the 12th day of the religious standoff, Torreon reported seeing over 20 bags of cement being unloaded at the KOJC cathedral.

He shared videos showing police personnel conducting this activity without using a security scanner, raising further questions about their actions inside the property.

SMNI News, the broadcast arm of the religious organization, reported that law enforcers were allegedly mixing cement inside the Jose Maria College (JMC) basement. This area has been a target of the PNP due to suspicions of an alleged bunker belonging to Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

The PNP has stated that the equipment used in the ongoing warrant of arrest against Quiboloy and four others does not need to be scanned.

“May scanner o wala, wala kaming ipapasok na mga gamit to plant an evidence. If may ipapasok man kami na gamit, it would be in aid dun sa ginagawa namin na pag-search kay Quiboloy (Whether or not we use a scanner, we will not bring anything to plant evidence. If we do bring something in, it will be to aid our search for Quiboloy)," the agency said.

The PNP also noted that not all tactical actions and plans should be disclosed to KOJC members, as this could compromise police operations. They assured that officers involved would follow regular procedures and respect human rights.

On September 3, the Senate committee announced an ocular inspection and public hearing at the KOJC compound on Friday, September 6. The inspection and hearing will be led by Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, with several senators from the Committees on Justice and Human Rights, and Public Order and Dangerous Drugs expected to attend.

Torreon has challenged the PNP to provide evidence regarding the alleged tunnel activity inside the compound, aimed at locating the church’s leader. However, the police have refuted Torreon’s claims, stating that the photos he received have been edited and manipulated.

Torreon and journalists attempting to access the JMC basement were stopped by the PNP's Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) squad at the first entrance and barred from two other entrances. DEF