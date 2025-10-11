Lawyers' group seeks withdrawal of Duterte’s IBP award

THE Union of Peoples’ Lawyers in Mindanao (UPLM) has called on the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) to withdraw the Golden Pillar of Law Award given to former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, saying the recognition undermines the integrity of the legal profession.

In a statement released on Wednesday, October 9, 2025, UPLM said the award is traditionally granted to lawyers in good standing who have served at least 50 years in the profession.

“The UPLM implores the IBP national leadership to reconsider its decision to preserve the integrity of the award and what it should represent, and ensure that the standards for such accolades reflect the highest ethical obligations of the Philippine Bar,” the group said.

Questions on "good standing"

The group cited the IBP By-Laws, which define a lawyer in good standing as one who has paid all dues and is not under suspension from the practice of law.

UPLM said granting the award to Duterte disregards key legal and ethical principles that uphold the profession’s integrity. Being a “pillar of law,” the group added, should not merely reflect longevity but a “consistent and demonstrable adherence to the rule of law, justice, due process, and human rights.”

“Honoring an individual who has a public record of ignoring due process, e.g., utilizing extrajudicial 'drug matrices' to persecute suspected drug addicts and criminals—lists which he later admitted contained grave errors—raises serious questions about the standards being promoted by the country's national organization of lawyers,” the group said.

Ethical concerns and ICC link

UPLM also noted that Duterte has been identified by the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor as an alleged “indirect co-perpetrator” in the crime against humanity of murder, in connection with the war on drugs described as a “widespread or systematic attack directed against a civilian population.”

The group stressed that the Lawyer’s Oath is a solemn promise to uphold justice, truth, and human rights, warning that leaving the award unchallenged could normalize breaches of ethics within the profession.

“Celebrating a lawyer whose offices are under investigation for crimes against humanity is incompatible with the Lawyer’s Oath,” UPLM said.

IBP Davao's position

UPLM also referenced the IBP Davao City Chapter, which earlier clarified that its endorsement of Duterte’s nomination was “not based on political acts or personal ideologies.”

However, UPLM countered that actions and policies linked to grave human rights violations cannot be separated from a lawyer’s professional standing. The group urged the legal community to reflect on how the award affects public trust, especially among victims of the drug war from poor and marginalized communities. For the victims, honoring Duterte is "painful and may be seen as validating the impunity they have suffered."

The IBP-Davao Chapter, meanwhile, defended the award, saying it was based on objective professional qualifications and not political endorsement.

“While the Chapter recognizes that certain members of the legal community have expressed their personal sentiments against the conferment of the award, we must also be reminded that as lawyers, we are duty-bound to rise above biases and to uphold this fundamental precept of our justice system: that judgment must rest on evidence and final conviction, not mere perceptions, and every person is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” IBP-Davao said in its statement.

Duterte was conferred the Golden Pillar of Law Award for his 50 years of service in the legal profession, citing his “unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions” to justice and the rule of law."

Duterte has been detained in The Hague, Netherlands, since March 12, 2025, and made his first appearance before the International Criminal Court via video link two days later. RGP