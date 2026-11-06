LCF launches 2027 Davao Convention for resilient Mindanao

FROM its thriving cacao industry to its vast agricultural and fisheries resources, Mindanao has enormous potential to strengthen its position as a major food-producing and economic center. But sustaining this potential requires more than production — it calls for stronger partnerships, resilient livelihoods and investments that can protect industries and communities from disasters.

This is the direction the League of Corporate Foundations (LCF) hopes to advance through its 2027 Davao Convention, which it officially launched on November 6 during a media gathering at Lara Mia Café & Bistro in Davao City.

Scheduled for February 3 and 4, 2027, at Northtown Pavilion, the convention will bring together corporate foundations, businesses, local government units and community organizations to develop collaborative initiatives that move Mindanao beyond disaster relief and toward lasting resilience.

Anchored on the theme “Raising the Bar, Together!”, the gathering will highlight how corporate citizenship can strengthen agriculture, fisheries, small enterprises and other industries while improving communities' ability to withstand and recover from calamities.

The focus is particularly relevant to Mindanao, a major contributor to the country's food production and a leading cacao-producing region.

Its agricultural resources and expanding business opportunities offer considerable potential for economic growth, provided farmers and rural communities receive the support and protection needed to sustain their livelihoods.

However, successive disasters have exposed the vulnerabilities of these sectors.

LCF cited earthquakes affecting Davao Oriental and areas off Balut Island and Sarangani, as well as flooding in parts of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) and Soccsksargen, which disrupted communities and economic activities.

“Relief matters after a disaster, but resilience has to be built before the next one. Mindanao’s farmers, fisherfolk and small businesses should be able to recover faster, and that takes all of us in the corporate and public sector working on the same measures,” said LCF Chairperson Shem Jose Garcia.

The convention will emphasize preparedness and sustainable livelihood development, encouraging partnerships that can protect agricultural production, strengthen fishing communities and support small businesses before and after disasters.

An example of this approach is the work of the Conrado & Ladislawa-Alcantara Foundation, Inc. (CLAFI), whose executive director, Ryan Vidanes, attended the November 6 media launch.

CLAFI's community development initiatives include agroforestry and watershed protection projects in Maasim, Sarangani Province, where farmer families are supported in developing sustainable livelihoods through crops such as coffee and abaca while helping protect the environment.

Through its Watershed Protection Project, the foundation has engaged 249 farmer families across 265 farms, demonstrating how corporate foundations can combine livelihood development with environmental conservation.

Such initiatives illustrate the type of long-term corporate involvement that can help strengthen Mindanao's agricultural communities and make local industries more resilient.

Beyond agriculture and fisheries, LCF also recognizes the region's expanding opportunities in infrastructure, tourism and business. The convention will consequently include discussions on education, skills development and social welfare to ensure communities can participate in and benefit from Mindanao's economic growth.

The November 6 media launch gathered representatives from various corporate foundations, businesses and media organizations, reflecting the broad participation LCF hopes to bring into the February convention.

Among those present were Nix Hipolito, program operations manager of Manila Water Foundation; Norman Clemente, executive director of Don Antonio O. Floirendo Sr. Foundation; Garcia, executive director of Vivant Foundation and LCF chairperson; Vidanes of CLAFI; Joy Dacuyan, corporate communications associate of Alsons Development and Investment Corporation; and Pearl Ulla of Marsman-Drysdale Foundation, Inc.

Other foundation and corporate representatives present included Eleanor Lansang, vice president of SM Foundation; Celine Santillan, executive director of LCF; Yvonne Biyo, executive director of Marsman-Drysdale Foundation; and Margarita Rey-Gross, corporate communications manager of Alsons Development Corporation.

LCF to recognize outstanding corporate citizenship

The convention will also feature the LCF Medal of Recognition, which honors exemplary corporate citizenship projects undertaken by non-LCF members, including businesses, enterprises and corporate foundations.

The recognition covers seven categories: Disaster Resilience, Arts and Culture, Education, Enterprise Development, Environment, Financial Inclusion and Health.

Projects implemented between January 2025 and December 2026 are eligible, with the call for entries opening in the second week of January 2027. Guidelines and updates will be available through lcf.org.ph and the organization's official Facebook page.

The convention is supported by Ayala Foundation, Inc. as Founding Partner and Metro Pacific Investments Foundation, Inc. as Pearl Anniversary Partner, alongside anniversary partners, CSR advocates, and other corporate foundation supporters.

Established in 1991, LCF is a network of operating and grant-making corporate foundations and corporations in the Philippines that promotes responsible corporate citizenship and strengthens corporate social responsibility practices.

Through the February gathering, the organization hopes to encourage businesses, foundations, government institutions, and communities to pool their resources and expertise toward development programs that deliver lasting results. DEF WITH REPORTS FROM PR