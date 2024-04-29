LCR digitalization eyed in Davao City

A DAVAO City Councilor proposed that the Local Civil Registrar (LCR) be digitalized in line with the city's digitalization project.

Councilor Bonz Andrei Militar, chairperson of the Committee on Information Technology, said during his privilege speech on Tuesday morning, April 23, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod that he is planning to digitalize the LCR.

Militar added that the civil registrar's head requested the digitalization of the LCR; he then asked the city council to consider his privilege speech on the matter as passed on first reading.

“I would like to make this privilege speech the first reading for the LCR digitalization to the Civil Registration Information System or CRIS,” he said.

Before they filled out the item for the first reading, he conducted meetings with the office's personnel. He discussed the possible challenges they would face in transitioning from traditional to digital transactions at the LCR.

One of these challenges is printing birth certificates in hospitals since the local government unit (LGU) of Davao still needs more kiosks to print the necessary documents for Dabawenyos.

Meanwhile, the Less Paper Ordinance of Davao City, which Militar also proposed, is still awaiting the development of the Legislative Information Support System (LISSP). He said it would take about three to six months to be ready for use.

The gadgets that the councilors and their staff will use have yet to be given, and the application for the tablet is not yet ready. The Less Paper Ordinance seeks to reduce the Sangguniang Panlungsod's paper consumption from 9,000 to 500 pages.

The digitalization of the offices of the LGU is in line with Mayor Sebastian ”Baste” Duterte’s initiative to digitize government transactions with the use of technology for a transparent and efficient government. RGP