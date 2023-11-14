Leading kagawad to replace killed newly-elect brgy captain

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government-Davao Region (DILG-Davao) clarified recently that a Rule of Succession will be followed concerning the recent killing of the newly-elected barangay captain of Datu Abdul Dadia in Panabo City.

Engineer Paul Abert Saquian, who was shot dead on his turf last November 7, will be replaced by the barangay councilor who received the highest votes.

Alex Roldan, DILG-Davao regional director, previously said that although the individual was proclaimed winner in the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), he had not yet started his term nor assumed office.

“Wala pa pud sya ka-assume so dili pa mu-effect ang succession. Kadtong mga napildi, dili to sila ma-consider nga mupuli kay pildi jud to sila, technically, so most likely, naay special election (He has not assumed office yet so the succession will not take effect. Those who lost will not be considered successors because technically, they already lost, so most likely, there will be a special election),” Roldan said during an AFP-PNP press briefing last November 8.

Despite the decision that will be made by the City Mayor’s Office and the Commission on Elections (Comelec), DILG will still adopt the Republic Act (R.A) 7160, Section 44 under the Local Government Code of 1991.

Under the provision of the said code, RA 7160 establishes the system and defines the power of provincial, city, municipal, and barangay governments in the Philippines. It provides more of a responsive local government structure through a system of decentralization whereby local government units (LGU) are delegated more powers, including authority, responsibility, and resources.

It can be recalled that Roldan said that special political appointments were not on the Omnibus Election Code of the Philippines but a special election may be possible in the said case.

Currently, the Davao del Norte Police Office and Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao Region) have already created a Special Investigation Task Group Saquian (SITG-Saquian) to arrest the suspect behind the shooting incident. DEF