Leading water industry players head to PWWA's 31st int'l confab

LEADING water districts, utilities, local government units (LGUs), and private sector players will share their experiences and expertise in ensuring sustainable water in their respective communities during the Philippine Water Works Association's (PWWA) launch of the 31st International Conference and Exhibit, taking place in Davao City.

PWWA, the primary umbrella organization of government and private players in water supply development, launched the event, which will be held at SMX Lanang from October 27 to 29, 2025, to bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to discuss the future of water and sanitation in the Philippines.

Bannered under the theme “Innovating water solutions: Sustainable pathways for a resilient future,” the event will be graced by none other than Vice President Sara Z. Duterte as the keynote speaker. This will be followed by visits from notable government officials and industry leaders such as Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Z. Duterte, executives from the Local Water Utilities Association (LWUA), and private sector leaders across the country.

“This year’s conference highlights the importance of exploring new solutions that allow water security for the Philippines. In our point of view, establishing water security is essential in building resilient cities,” Neneth Javier, PWWA executive director, said.

The organization also underscored the importance of collaboration among the public sector, private sector, academe, and civil society in securing the country’s water future.

“Water security requires a collective effort and commitment. In this year’s PWWA, we hope that we can empower our audiences in sharing solutions that can help create a water resilient Philippines amid rapid population and economic growth,” Javier added.

PWWA was also thankful to Davao City for being the host city in this year’s conference.

The event is in preparation for the prestigious 11th IWA (International Water Association)-Aspire Conference and Expo, which will run from October 25 to 30, 2027, in Manila.

The IWA-Aspire 2027, under the theme "Resilient Water Futures: Innovation, Inclusion, and Integrity, is a prestigious event and a landmark gathering that will bring together policymakers, industry leaders and players, researchers, visionaries, advocates, and other stakeholders.

IWA-Aspire 2027 is organized by IWA and PWWA. CEA