Leaf art honors Filipino Olympians

Paclibar dedicated these pieces to the Olympians representing the Philippines, aiming to bring pride and glory to the nation.

“The inspiration behind these artworks is our athletes who will represent our country in the Paris Olympics, including our Paralympians,” Paclibar said.

Four years ago, Paclibar created a similar collection for the Filipino Olympians at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, marking the beginning of his journey in refining his leaf art skills.

He shared his fascination with the uniqueness of leaf art and the endless possibilities it offers for creative expression.

“This is my way of supporting our athletes and acknowledging their dedication and hard work in honoring our country,” he added.

Paclibar exemplifies the spirit of Filipinos supporting one another by showing appreciation for athletes who dedicate their lives and efforts to elevating the Philippine flag on the Olympic stage.

“Thank you for representing our country. The entire nation stands behind you, praying for your success and safety. Good luck and God bless,” Paclibar expressed to the athletes.

Paclibar is also open to creating custom leaf art for those interested. For inquiries, send a direct message to his Facebook page, “Ukit Dahon.” AJA