Learning tool for the blind wins big in DOST-Davao Startup tilt

A BREAKTHROUGH assistive tool for the blind, BRAILLEiance, emerged as the champion of the Startup Pitching Competition: Innovation to Impact during the Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) 2025 in Davao City.

Developed to make braille learning more accessible, BRAILLEiance introduces a progressive learning system that guides users from recognizing individual braille characters to reading complete sentences.

The innovation aims to bridge the gap in inclusive education by combining empathy and technology, empowering learners who are visually impaired to gain literacy and confidence through Science, Technology, and Innovation.

In addition to winning first place, BRAILLEiance also earned the Investor’s Choice Award, reflecting its strong potential for real-world application and market readiness.

Second place went to TanimText, which was also honored with the Tech for Good Award for its agriculture-focused digital solution designed to assist farmers through technology-enabled communication and information tools.

Meanwhile, Coco secured third place and the Impact Potential Award for its sustainability-driven innovation that promotes eco-friendly product development.

The competition, organized by DOST Davao, underscored the growing role of startups in transforming ideas into impact and addressing social challenges through Science, Technology, and Innovation. It also provided a platform for young innovators and entrepreneurs to showcase technologies that contribute to inclusive and sustainable development.

According to DOST Davao Regional Director Dr. Anthony C. Sales, the activity reflects the agency’s continuing commitment to nurturing local talents and supporting innovations that create social value.

“Through initiatives like this, we hope to inspire more innovators to see Science and Technology not just as tools for business, but as catalysts for change,” Dr. Sales said. PR