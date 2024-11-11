Lee gears up for 1st overseas test

TRANSITIONING from amateur to professional ranks can be daunting for any athlete, especially for a young golfer moving up after an impressive junior stint. However, Jiwon Lee has shown that with the right mindset, motivation, and determination, success is within reach.

Following her win at her first Ladies Philippine Golf Tour event at Splendido Taal and an LPGT title as a junior golfer, Lee entered the professional scene with confidence.

Yet, the journey proved challenging as expectations grew. The 16-year-old found herself facing tougher competition, finishing tied for sixth in her next LPGT event at Forest Hills, placing 10th in Iloilo, securing a respectable fourth place in Bacolod, and ending in a tie for ninth in the weather-shortened final leg in Negros Occidental.

These results in the Visayas were an eye-opener for Lee. Determined to improve, she returned to the basics, refining her game in preparation for her first overseas tournament, the Party Golfers Ladies Open of the LPGA of Taiwan set to fire off on Nov. 13 at the Lily Golf and Country Club in Hsinchu County.

"I’m so excited for this tournament as it is my first tournament abroad," said Lee, her eyes shining with the excitement of a new challenge.

But she’s aware of the heightened competition and pressure in the NT$5 million, 54-hole event.

“The anticipation is on another level, and the pressure adds up as well,” she admitted.

However, she has been working diligently to hone her swing and address areas of her game that need improvement.

Joining Lee in the Taiwan tournament are other LPGT standouts, including Epson Tour player Pauline del Rosario, Asia Pacific Championship winner Princess Superal, and seasoned TLPGA competitor Daniella Uy. They will compete alongside LPGT regulars Florence Bisera, Marvi Monsalve, Mafy Singson, Chanelle Avaricio, Mikha Fortuna, Laurea Duque, and LK Go.

Young amateurs like Lia Duque and sisters Mona and Lisa Sarines are also participating, looking to gain experience as they prepare for the 2025 Junior LPGT.

The competition promises to be tough, with an international field of skilled players, led by defending champion Ling-Jie Chen and top TLPGA campaigners such as Li-Ning Wang, Juliana Hung, Tsai Ching Tseng, Cheng Hsuan Shis, Ching Huang, and Hsin Lee.

Thailand's contingent, led by multi-titled PK Kongkraphan, also includes Chonlada Chayanun, Pawin Kawinpakorn, Supamas Sangchan, Nanthikam Raksachat, Kultida Pramphun, Saraporn Chamchoi and Wannasiri Sirisampant.

But Lee is determined to represent well, taking with her the lessons from her recent experiences and striving to make her mark on the international stage. PR