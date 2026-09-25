Leon out, another Leon in as PRO-Davao chief

POLICE Brigadier General Benigno Leonud Guzman has been named the new acting regional director of the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), replacing Police Brigadier General Leon Victor Z. Rosete effective September 25, 2026.

PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey confirmed the leadership change to SunStar Davao on Friday, saying the formal change of command will be held at Camp Catitipan, Buhangin, Davao City on Monday, September 28.

Guzman is being transferred from the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) to Davao, while Rosete will move to the Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management (DICTM), based on the latest PNP reshuffling of senior officials.

The reshuffle took effect Friday and involved several senior police officials following the retirement of Police Lieutenant General Bernard Banac as the PNP's Deputy Chief for Administration.

Dela Rey said the movement of officials is administrative in nature. As of press time, PRO-Davao had not cited any specific incident, disciplinary action, or operational issue as the reason for Rosete's reassignment.

Rosete's transfer comes less than a year after he returned to lead the Davao regional police command for a second time.

He was reinstated as acting PRO-Davao director on November 14, 2025, replacing Police Brigadier General Joseph R. Arguelles. Rosete had previously served as the regional director before being recalled to Camp Crame in June 2025 as part of another PNP reshuffle.

His return in November marked his second stint as head of the regional police force. The turnover was held at Camp Quintin M. Merecido in Davao City and presided over by then PNP Deputy Chief for Administration Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac.

Rosete remained active in regional operations until his latest reassignment.

On September 17, he led the debriefing of PRO-Davao personnel who had been deployed to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao for the September 14 parliamentary elections.

The regional police office said Rosete commended the personnel for maintaining discipline, neutrality and professionalism during the election security mission. The debriefing also covered operational experiences and reinforced guidelines on human rights, impartiality and tactical readiness.

The transition also came a day after Rosete was represented at the inauguration of a new Resident Commission on Audit building inside Camp Merecido. The facility was established to strengthen coordination between PRO-Davao and COA-Davao in auditing and monitoring government transactions and funds.

During his second stint, Rosete also oversaw regional law enforcement and security operations, including the deployment of 869 PRO-Davao personnel to support security operations for the first regular BARMM parliamentary elections.

In December 2025, Rosete's leadership seized P31.3 million worth of suspected illegal drugs in 313 operations conducted during November. The operations resulted in the arrest of 369 suspects, including high-value and street-level targets.

Guzman, meanwhile, moves to PRO-Davao after serving as director of the PSPG, the PNP unit responsible for security and protection duties for officials and other individuals covered by its mandate.

His appointment places him at the helm of the regional police command covering Davao City and the provinces of Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental. DEF