Leptospirosis cases in Davao surge 62.8%

AN OFFICIAL from the City Health Office (CHO) reported that the number of leptospirosis cases in Davao has increased to 70 as of June 10, 2024.

Dr. Tomas Miguel Ababon, head of CHO, said in a media interview on Thursday, June 15, 2024, that the number of cases has risen by 62.8 percent compared to the same period last year, increasing from 43 cases to 70.

Of the 70 reported cases, 62.9 percent (44 cases) were exposed to floodwaters.

Most of the reported cases — 53 individuals — belong to the age groups of 20 to 24 and 40 to 44 years old.

The City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of CHO reported that 38 barangays were affected. Barangay Bucana had the highest number of cases with ten, followed by Buhangin with six, Maa with five, Daliao with three, and the remaining barangays with one to two cases each.

Ababon attributed the spike in leptospirosis cases to the intense rainfall during the first three months of the year, particularly from January to March.

“Taas ang kaso nato sa Leptospirosis and kaning Leptospirosis dili ni siya lalim na sakit, paspas ni siya mukalat, paspas makadaot sa lawas, mga organs nato sa lawas, mao ni ang epekto sa Leptospirosis (The number of leptospirosis cases is high, and this disease spreads quickly inside the body, damaging organs. That's the effect of leptospirosis),” he said.

Since the state weather bureau announced the onset of the rainy season in the Philippines on May 29, 2024, Ababon has been reminding people who must traverse floodwaters to visit the nearest health center for Prophylaxis against leptospirosis.

The CHO head said that Dabawenyos should be cautious, especially during this rainy season, as the mortality rate of leptospirosis is high. He advised against braving floods unnecessarily and stressed the importance of taking Prophylaxis if exposure is unavoidable.

The office has prepared an ample supply of Prophylaxis for the upcoming rainy season.

However, Ababon expressed doubts about its sufficiency due to the increasing number of cases, similar to what occurred in December 2023 when there was also a spike in Leptospirosis cases following multiple floods in the city. RGP