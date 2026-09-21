Leptospirosis infections, death toll in Davao drop

LEPTOSPIROSIS infections and fatalities across the Davao Region dropped this year compared to the same period in 2025, though health officials cautioned against an unusual mid-year seasonal surge triggered by early rains.

During media engagement spearheaded by the Department of Health Davao Region (DOH-Davao), Medical Officer III Dr. Kieneth Paul Cajes reported 403 cases logged from January 4 to September 5, 2026.

The figure represents a 6.3 percent decrease from the 430 cases recorded during the same timeframe last year. Fatalities also saw a notable decline, dropping to 30 deaths compared to 68 reported in 2025.

"Cases of Lepto this year, 403, so there's a 6.3 percent decrease in Leptospirosis cases compared to the same week last year," Cajes said. "For the last two weeks, we have had a 50 percent decrease from the cases two weeks ago."

Despite the overall downward trajectory, Cajes highlighted an unexpected shift in infection patterns across the region.

While infections historically peak during the first two months of the year, regional surveillance data showed a sharp increase between late July and early August.

"Usually, Leptospirosis increases in the months of January and February for the last five years," Cajes explained. "But this year, in Davao Region, we have increases in late July and early August. Based on the data, nag-spike talaga siya starting from early July to early August, 'yun. 'Yung unusual spike for this year."

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by Leptospira bacteria transmitted through water or soil contaminated with the urine of infected animals, particularly rats. Common symptoms include fever with chills, headache, calf muscle pain, eye redness, and yellowish skin discoloration or jaundice.

DOH guidelines warn that untreated cases can damage the kidneys, brain, and liver, advising anyone experiencing a fever lasting two days to consult a health facility immediately.

To prevent infection, the DOH Davao Center for Health Development advises the public to avoid wading in floodwaters whenever possible.

If exposure is unavoidable, individuals should wear boots, cover any open wounds with waterproof bandages, wash thoroughly with soap and water immediately afterward, and consult a health center for proper medical advice.

The recent statistics update regional data released on September 9 at the Habi at Kape media forum in Ayala Malls Abreeza, where the DOH-Davao previously recorded 395 cases and 23 deaths as of August 29.

During that briefing, health officials assured the public that regional stockpiles of prescription doxycycline remain sufficient to treat individuals who experience significant exposure to contaminated floodwaters.

Health authorities continue to urge residents to avoid self-medication. People exposed to floodwaters or mud should seek immediate medical assessment at health facilities or local clinics to determine if preventive antibiotic treatments are necessary. GRS