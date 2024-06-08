LET top-notcher shines with gov’t backing

Out of the 95,303 passers in the recent Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) in both elementary and secondary education, 13,945 were identified as beneficiaries under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). Among these passers is Khane Jevie Rose Solante from Cateel, Davao Oriental.
Cervantes secured first place in the Elementary Level Results with a score of 92.40%, as announced by the Professional Regulation Commission on May 24, 2024, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office 11 (DSWD-Davao). Her remarkable achievement highlights the significant impact of government support programs.
“It was advantageous for me as a 4Ps beneficiary because I became a Ched (Commission on Higher Education) UniFAST scholar. Because of this, my education was funded until I graduated from college. I graduated last year as Magna Cum Laude from Davao Oriental State University-Cateel Extension Campus. And now, I have achieved the top spot in the May 2024 LET results as Top 1 in Elementary Education,” Cervantes said.
She is the ninth of 10 siblings, living in Purok Madre De Cacao, Brgy. Poblacion, Cateel, Davao Oriental, and belongs to the Mandaya tribe.
Her father, Joventino Cervantes, earns a living by farming a rice field they do not own, which leaves him with little savings.
She recalls her childhood struggles, particularly how her father would count the remaining sacks of rice for the next year and how they fell into debt due to the large family size.
“As a big family, there are lots of pros and cons. It’s true, we are happy together because there are many of us, so it’s not boring. And the housework is easier because we share it among ourselves. But it’s very hard when it comes to the financial aspect. Father tries to make do with what he can since he only manages the rice field. My mother, Rogelia, takes care of various animals, like a few pigs and anything else she can to earn money in the village. It was a struggle. I felt ashamed to ask them for anything because I could see how hard things were for us. That’s why I was often late in submitting projects and other schoolwork,” Cervantes narrated.
However, things began to change in 2014 when the Cervantes family became 4Ps household beneficiaries, two years after Typhoon Pablo devastated their home and crops in 2012.
With the help of the government and DSWD-Davao, Cervantes was included as a 4Ps monitored child. After finishing high school, she became a Ched-UniFAST TES scholar and pursued her chosen course.
The scholarship program prioritized individuals listed in Listahanan and Pantawid Pamilya, particularly those from low-income households.
She said tertiary education at the state university was also free, which significantly helped change their lives and supported her in achieving her dreams.
Through the TES program, she received P40,000 annually, benefiting her family.
Her mother was also empowered by the 4Ps program through Family Development Sessions and became part of the Sustainable Livelihood Program Association for their group of 4Ps grantees.
Although some of her children have graduated and started their own families, the program continues to support her because her husband is ill and there are still young children in their household who are studying.
Cervantes continues to rise, with more opportunities ahead due to her achievements.
“My message to all 4Ps youth or any young people studying, especially those from poor families, is that I know how it feels. Sometimes it seems impossible. Sometimes you think you deserve better and wonder why you’re among those who suffer. Now, I can attest that everything will work out. Don’t lose hope. It’s hard right now, and sometimes you feel stuck. But I assure you, like me, all dreams come true. Work on it. Manifest it, pray for it, and work hard for it. Pair your dreams with action. Strive, manifest, and add hard work — you WILL get there,” Cervantes said.
She is one of the 802 LET passers from the 4Ps beneficiaries of the DSWD-Davao. Her journey, from facing the hardships of a low-income household to excelling in her academic pursuits, inspires many. Her success not only brings pride to her family and community but also showcases the potential within every child given the right opportunities and support. DSWD PR