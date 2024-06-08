LET top-notcher shines with gov’t backing

Out of the 95,303 passers in the recent Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) in both elementary and secondary education, 13,945 were identified as beneficiaries under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). Among these passers is Khane Jevie Rose Solante from Cateel, Davao Oriental.

Cervantes secured first place in the Elementary Level Results with a score of 92.40%, as announced by the Professional Regulation Commission on May 24, 2024, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office 11 (DSWD-Davao). Her remarkable achievement highlights the significant impact of government support programs.

“It was advantageous for me as a 4Ps beneficiary because I became a Ched (Commission on Higher Education) UniFAST scholar. Because of this, my education was funded until I graduated from college. I graduated last year as Magna Cum Laude from Davao Oriental State University-Cateel Extension Campus. And now, I have achieved the top spot in the May 2024 LET results as Top 1 in Elementary Education,” Cervantes said.

She is the ninth of 10 siblings, living in Purok Madre De Cacao, Brgy. Poblacion, Cateel, Davao Oriental, and belongs to the Mandaya tribe.

Her father, Joventino Cervantes, earns a living by farming a rice field they do not own, which leaves him with little savings.

She recalls her childhood struggles, particularly how her father would count the remaining sacks of rice for the next year and how they fell into debt due to the large family size.