LG, Imperial launch free laundry for GenSan families

GENERAL SANTOS CITY , Philippines — During challenging times, care can take the form of something simple but deeply practical: a fresh set of clothes, clean bedding, and one less household task for a family to carry.

LG Electronics Philippines, in partnership with Imperial Appliances, brought its Laundry Love free laundry service program to General Santos City for the first time, supporting residents affected by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in June.

Held from July 13 to 17 at the Barangay Hall in Purok Estrella, Barangay Calumpang, the five-day activation provided 310 families with free access to LG washers and dryers. Operating daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the program handled approximately 2,544 kilograms of laundry.

Nakhyun Seong, Managing Director of LG Electronics Philippines, said, “Laundry Love reflects our belief that meaningful support begins with understanding what communities need in their everyday lives. For families recovering from a natural calamity, access to clean clothes and household essentials can help ease one immediate burden. Together with Imperial Appliances and the local community, we are grateful for the opportunity to bring practical care closer to families in General Santos City.”

Practical care during a time of need

Laundry can become particularly difficult following a natural calamity, when families may be focused on safety, recovery, and rebuilding their daily routines. Through Laundry Love, LG makes its washing and drying technologies available in shared community spaces, giving residents access to free laundry services when these are needed most.

By washing approximately 2,544 kilograms of clothing and household fabrics, the program helped participating families address a basic but essential part of daily life.

A program built around shared responsibility

LG Laundry Love is a free laundry service program that reinforces the company’s commitment to social responsibility by supporting communities affected by natural calamities and helping make clean laundry accessible during times of need.

The program is carried out through collaboration with local government units and dealers, combining LG technology with local knowledge and community coordination. By installing washers and dryers in accessible shared spaces, Laundry Love responds to an immediate household need while families focus on other aspects of recovery.

Since its launch in 2018, the initiative has served thousands of individuals across different communities.

Bringing Laundry Love to General Santos City marks another step in expanding the program’s reach, while showing how partnerships between companies, dealers, and communities can translate into meaningful assistance on the ground.

More than clean clothes

For the 310 families who participated, the activity offered more than access to laundry equipment. It provided time, convenience, and a measure of everyday normalcy during a difficult period.

As the program continues to reach communities across the Philippines, LG Electronics Philippines remains committed to working with local partners to respond to everyday needs and help make life better, one load at a time. PR