LGSF program allots funds for green spaces improvement in Davao Region

THE Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) is supporting the construction and improvement of parks and public open spaces across the Davao Region.

For Fiscal Year 2024, seven Green Green Green (GGG) projects are being implemented in the region, while three more are scheduled for Fiscal Year 2025. Based on the LGSF tracker, the seven FY 2024 projects in Davao del Norte and Davao del Sur have a combined allocation of around P40.7 million.

Davao del Norte got the biggest chunk of the Green Green Green program projects with an allocation of P30.728 million. The allocation covers the construction of a sports facility and public park in Panabo City, as well as the development of a nature and family park, the improvement of the Botanical Garden, and the upgrading of elevated or at-grade pedestrian footpaths and walkways in Tagum City.

For Davao del Sur, the Green Green Green project is the construction of a public park with a budget of P10 million in Digos City.

Three projects under the GGG are being implemented for 2025 with allocations for Davao de Oro (P10.43 million), Davao City (P10.64 million), and Davao del Norte (P10.59 million) as per the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Local Budget Circular 164.

The Green Green Green program under the LGSF is designed to support provinces, cities, and municipalities in promoting green open spaces and infrastructure projects for active mobility. It aims to develop greener, more vibrant, and well-connected public open spaces, fostering an active lifestyle and enhancing the overall wellness of the community.

Under the Department of Budget and Management guidelines, funds appropriated under the LGSF-Green Green Green Program may be used for the construction, repair, or improvement of green open spaces such as public/ municipal parks and plazas, nature and family/ recreational parks, arboretum and botanical gardens, and infrastructure for active mobility such as physically separated bicycle lanes, bike racks, elevated or at-grade pedestrian footpaths and walkways, sports facilities, and recreational trails.

“Mga kadalasan projects dito mga parks, landscaping, mga pathways,” said Engineer Henry Villanueva of the Project Management Development Unit of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Davao.

He added that the DILG continues to provide technical assistance and monitor project implementation to ensure compliance with program guidelines and quality standards. PIA DAVAO