LGU vows action after Siargao café attack

THE local government of General Luna condemned a violent attack on the owners of a local café and renewed its appeal for public cooperation as authorities investigate the incident amid growing concerns over tourist-related disturbances in Siargao Island.

In an official statement, the local government described the incident as a “violent and lawless act” after two unidentified individuals allegedly attacked and mauled the husband-and-wife owners of an establishment in General Luna, the tourism center of Siargao Island.

“We strongly condemn the recent act of violence and lawlessness that occurred in General Luna, where, allegedly, two (2) unidentified individuals attacked and mauled the owners (husband and wife) of a certain establishment. Such a blatant disregard for personhood and public order has no place in our community,” the LGU said.

Authorities said the General Luna Municipal Police Station is leading the investigation to identify and locate the suspects.

The LGU stressed that authorities would pursue accountability to the fullest extent of the law.

Officials also emphasized that General Luna has long maintained a reputation as a peaceful tourism destination heavily dependent on surf tourism, hospitality businesses, and local enterprises.

“General Luna has long been a sanctuary of peace, hospitality, and ‘Island Vibes’ that we have tirelessly worked to protect,” the statement read.

The LGU added that the attack was “not just an attack on an individual or a business, but an affront to the safety and security” of residents and tourists alike.

Authorities urged witnesses to submit CCTV footage, photographs, and firsthand accounts that may help investigators identify those involved.

The incident came amid heightened discussions within the community regarding public order and tourist behavior following separate reports involving some foreign visitors in recent months.

Residents and business owners previously raised concerns over isolated incidents of alleged harassment, disturbances, and confrontations in parts of the island’s tourism areas.

While some reports circulating on social media involved Israeli nationals, authorities emphasized that the incidents allegedly involved only a small number of individuals and should not be used to generalize an entire group of tourists.

The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines earlier acknowledged awareness of the reports and said it continues coordinating with Philippine authorities.

The embassy also said that individual misconduct should be addressed under Philippine law while discouraging broad generalizations against Israeli visitors.

Philippine authorities, including the Bureau of Immigration, also reminded foreign nationals that violations of local laws may result in deportation or blacklisting as part of efforts to maintain peace and order in tourism destinations.

Local officials and stakeholders urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation while investigations continue.

The LGU reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring that Siargao remains safe for both residents and tourists.

“We will not rest until those responsible are held accountable and the safety of General Luna is fully reaffirmed,” the statement said.

Authorities continue monitoring the situation as investigations into the café attack and other reported incidents remain ongoing. DEF