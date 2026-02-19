LGUs told: Consider learning continuity in declaration of class suspension

AN OFFICIAL of the Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) advised local government units (LGUs) that decisions on the suspension of classes should be made not only for the safety of students in mind but also with consideration for the continuity of learning.

Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo, spokesperson of DepEd-Davao Region, said they have encountered problems in some areas where LGUs declare class suspensions even when there is only light rain.

“Atoang tan-awon pag ayo kay usahay pag-declare nato musiga na ang adlaw (Let’s look at it carefully because sometimes, when we declare it, the sun will shine),” he said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

Atillo said that due to constant weather disturbances, many LGUs declare class suspensions, which usually affect the teaching and learning process.

However, he said they respect the decisions of LGUs since they are the ones who know the situation, especially within their jurisdictions. The issue now, he added, is that even when there is only light rain, many students no longer want to go to school.

“Mao na ni ang after effect kay even if there is no suspension ba the LGUs ang epekto ani ang mga bata mismo og ginikanan mismo muingon ayaw namo panulod kay mag-suspend na taod-taod,” he said.

(This is now the after-effect, because even if there is no suspension, the LGUs are affected. The children themselves and even the parents will say, “Don’t go to school anymore because classes might be suspended later.)

Suspension of classes

Several cities and municipalities in the Davao Region suspended classes on February 18, 2026, due to continuous rainfall.

The Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) in Davao del Norte canceled classes at all levels in both public and private schools in the afternoon of that day. In Davao de Oro, the municipalities of New Bataan, Laak, and Mawab also suspended classes.

New Bataan Mayor Atty. Bianca Cualing-Brua ordered the suspension of both classes and work in schools and instructed school personnel to ensure that all students had safely gone home before leaving.

Laak Mayor Honeyboy Libuangan and Mawab Mayor Myrill Apit likewise prioritized public safety, urging residents to remain alert and wait for further announcements.

Basis of suspension

Under Executive Order No. 66, the suspension of classes and government work due to typhoons, floods, or other weather disturbances must be declared by the local chief executive based on the conditions in their respective areas.

School heads may only cancel or suspend classes in urgent cases to prevent harm to students or school personnel.

Under DepEd Order No. 22, Series of 2024, local chief executives may also suspend classes due to weather disturbances, earthquakes, poor air quality, extreme heat, and other emergencies. However, the department emphasized that decisions on class suspensions should be made not only for safety reasons but also with consideration for the continuity of learning. RGP