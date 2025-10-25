LGUs urged to build, repair their own classrooms

BUTUAN CITY — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday said the government is now adopting a new scheme to capacitate local government units (LGUs) to construct and repair classrooms with national government funding.

Speaking during the handover of patient transport vehicles (PTVs) in Butuan City, Marcos said the new scheme would fast-track the construction and rehabilitation of classrooms to address nationwide shortages and support post-disaster recovery efforts.

“Kaya’t para pabilisin natin, we are changing the system. From now on, lahat ng LGU na may kapasidad, na may kaya, ida-download namin ang pondo sa LGU na. Kayo na ang magpatayo ng inyong eskuwelahan,” Marcos said.

At present, the Department of Education (DepEd) receives the budget for classroom construction and repair, which is then downloaded to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for implementation.

The President said project implementation is delayed by the bureaucratic process of getting clearances and permits.

“This is a closer coordination between the national government and the LGUs. This is part of that new scheme that we have to accelerate the building of schoolrooms, school buildings, so that we will achieve at least partway ang naging kulang sa ating mga schoolroom, sa ating mga school building,” the President added.

President Marcos expressed confidence that local chief executives could carry out the construction and repair of classrooms faster and at a lower budget, given their administrative experience.

“Ako malakas ang loob ko sa mga LGU executives dahil hindi sila puwedeng mag-ghost project. Sisitahin kayong lahat,” the President said.

“Hindi kayo puwedeng gawin substandard at pagka ginawa ninyo ‘yun, araw-araw ay minumura kayo ng mga constituents ninyo kung hindi tama ang trabaho ninyo,” he added.

At the same time, Marcos assured the national government would assist LGUs that do not have the equipment and capacity to implement classroom projects.

The President said the new scheme would also fast-track the rehabilitation of classrooms damaged during the recent earthquakes. PND