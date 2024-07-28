LGUs urged to declare danger areas 'No Build Zones'

THE Mines and Geosciences Bureau-Davao Region (MGB-Davao) has urged all local government units (LGUs) to adopt ordinances declaring danger areas as “No Build Zones” to prevent loss of lives and property during disasters.

This comes after MGB-Davao discovered that not all LGUs in the region have enacted such ordinances.

“Sa records namin may nare-receive na kami na reports from other LGU na ina-adopt na nila, they turn it into local ordinances, but several pa lang (We have received reports that several LGUs have already adopted this and turned it into local ordinances, but only a few)," said Herbert Villano, Mines and Geosciences Bureau Geosciences Division chief, in a press conference on Friday, July 25, 2024, without disclosing specific numbers.

Villano said that they expect other LGUs to use MGB mapping as a guide for declaring "No Build Zones," particularly in areas highly susceptible to floods and landslides.

In May, they distributed the updated Geohazard Mapping for flood and rain-induced landslide areas to various LGUs.

He reiterated that while MGB is responsible for geological mapping, geohazard assessment, and geological laboratory and information services, it is the LGUs' responsibility to implement their recommendations.

It can be recalled that a landslide in Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro, on February 6, 2024, claimed 98 lives.

MGB-Davao had identified Masara as a high-risk area since 2008 and recommended it be declared a “No Build Zone.”

However, the area was still inhabited, and several buildings, including schools, were constructed. Previous landslides in the area caused at least 10 deaths in 2007 and 24 deaths in 2008.

Easement areas designated as "No Build Zones" are regions where human occupancy is not advised due to the risk to human life and property.

According to MGB, these encompass areas with an extremely high risk of flooding and landslides, particularly hazardous during consecutive rainy seasons. DEF