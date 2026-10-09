Libertad’s death sparks action

FOLLOWING the death of Philippine Eagle Libertad, Cotabato Governor Emmylou “Lala” Taliño-Mendoza has ordered the creation of an inter-agency task force to strengthen wildlife protection and enforcement of environmental laws in the province.

The move came after a necropsy confirmed that Libertad, a young female Philippine Eagle found dead in Barangay Libertad, Arakan, on October 4, died from electrocution, with two air-gun pellets also recovered from her body, according to the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF).

The findings raised concerns over the threats facing the country’s critically endangered national bird, particularly from electrical infrastructure and shooting.

In a report published on October 8, the PEF said one of the pellets was associated with a recent wound on the eagle’s left wing, estimated to have been inflicted a few days before her death. The foundation said the shooting injury was a significant finding but was not the primary cause of death.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR-Cenro) in Matalam, in coordination with the municipal environment office of Arakan, responded to the incident and turned over the eagle’s remains to the PEF for examination.

Libertad’s death was the second reported electrocution of a Philippine Eagle in Mindanao within three days. Another young female eagle, named Salay, was found dead near an electric post in Barangay Guinalaban, Salay, Misamis Oriental, on October 1.

Post-mortem findings were consistent with suspected electrocution.

The PEF said young eagles may be particularly vulnerable as they leave their parents’ territories and begin navigating forest edges, farms and communities where electrical infrastructure intersects with their natural habitats.

“Power infrastructure makes an attractive perch for birds because it’s an elevated site. It gives them a good view of their surroundings,” said Dr. Andrew Dixon, director of science and conservation at the Mohammed bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund, whose research has documented electrocution risks among birds of prey.

The PEF also noted that Libertad was found near a known Philippine Eagle nesting site on Mt. Mahuson in Arakan. The foundation first documented the nesting site in 1995 and has since validated at least six nesting attempts that produced young eagles.

Task force to strengthen enforcement

In a statement, the provincial government said Taliño-Mendoza convened a coordinative meeting on October 7 with representatives from the Cotabato Police Provincial Office, DENR, Office of the Governor, Sangguniang Panlalawigan, and the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian. The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, whose head is serving as interim Provincial Environment and Natural Resources officer, also participated.

The meeting focused on improving coordination among government offices and law enforcement agencies in implementing Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2001.

The proposed task force is expected to help ensure compliance with the law and strengthen efforts to protect wildlife resources throughout the province.

Taliño-Mendoza emphasized the need to inform the public that acts that threaten or harm wildlife carry corresponding penalties under existing laws.

The provincial government’s move also comes amid another wildlife shooting incident in Cotabato.

In a separate report published on October 1, the PEF said a young Philippine Eagle rescued in Barangay Manobo, Magpet, on September 27 was found with three air-gun pellets lodged in its body.

The bird, named Magpet, was turned over to the foundation for veterinary examination, treatment, and rehabilitation. Two pellets were removed, while the third was left in place because extraction could pose additional risks. The eagle remains under veterinary monitoring.

The incidents underscore the need to address both direct human-caused injuries and hazards associated with infrastructure in eagle habitats.

Penalties under wildlife law

Under Sections 27 and 28 of RA 9147, the killing, injuring, hunting, or other prohibited acts against wildlife may carry imprisonment and fines, depending on the offense and the species’ classification.

For killing or destroying a species classified as critical, the law prescribes imprisonment of six years and one day to 12 years and a fine of P100,000 to P1 million. Other prohibited acts carry different penalties, depending on their nature and the wildlife classification involved.

The Philippine Eagle is classified as critically endangered, making the protection and enforcement of laws against its killing and injury particularly important.

The PEF has also called for safer electrical infrastructure near eagle habitats, including retrofitting dangerous power poles and insulating exposed electrical components. The foundation reported that work to retrofit power lines around Mt. Sinaka in North Cotabato began following an earlier electrocution incident, with three kilometers of a planned 4.5-kilometer project completed in 2023 and 2025.

The foundation has urged government agencies, electric cooperatives, local governments, and conservation groups to identify high-risk power lines and implement preventive measures before more eagles die. DEF